COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Cecil Dwight Winkler, 33, Madisonville
Kimberly Louise Vineyard, Knoxville
Cases filed March 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Brandy Dykes v. Christopher E. Campbell, General Sessions appeal
Celest Denney v. Christopher E. Campbell, General Sessions appeal
Case filed March 23 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Brooke N. Lockwood v. Justin Lockwood, divorce
Case filed March 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Clifford Dale James III v. Kristi Roberson James, divorce
Case filed March 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Linda H. Hernandez, estate
Arrests
Torey Brook Everett, 29, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:20 a.m. March 24 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ismael Leon Gonzalez, 27, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:05 a.m. March 24 and charged with evading arrest, driving while under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without a license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Johnathan Richard Emmert, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:53 p.m. March 24 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and driving with expired registration plates. He was being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Allen Young, 44, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. March 24 and charged with theft and burglary. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
John Michael Day, 48, Duff
Devin Michelle Hoog, 28, Knoxville
Jonathan Samuel Oakley, 47, Sevierville
Brittany Lynn Peters, 28, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville
Pamela Renee Sharp, 45, Knoxville
Citations
Alcoa
Officers cited a 15-year-old girl at 1:48 a.m. March 24 on a charges of simple possession of marijuana and violation of curfew. Officers conducted a traffic stop on her car and said she handed them a bag containing 31 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana when asked for her proof of insurance and vehicle registration.
Other Reports
Maryville
An employee of Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 3:23 p.m. March 22 that they had heard a gunshot in the men’s restroom of the store and located a spent 9mm casing and a fragment of a bullet. The casing and bullet fragment were entered into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
Marriage Licenses
March 10
James Franklin Ray Wolfenbarger, 41, of Harriman, and Amanda Lynn Esbrandt, 45, of Friendsville
Joshua David Facemire, 29, and Reagan Nicole Newman, 25, both of Maryville
Stacy Lynn Witschen, 38, and Kenneth James Meyer, 44, of Rossville, Georgia
Bradley Allen Garrett, 37, and Stephanie Marie Boring, 33, both of Madisonville
Beverly Ann Zimmer, 56, and Kenneth Dale Walker, 63, both of Walland
Emily Nichole Arp, 24, and Chad Everett Johnson, 27, both of Maryville
Dalton Lee Hughes, 24, and Halie Lauren Deel, 23, both of Maryville
Nicholas James Orchid, 37, of Alcoa, and Sabrina Joann Howell, 34, of Beattyville, Kentucky
Joshua Bradley McDaniel, 36, and Kaci Deanna Collins, 30, both of Maryville
March 13
Ashley Marie Dummitt, 43, and Stephen Thomas Wilson, 44, both of Maryville
Joseph Allen Anderson, 18, of Walland, and Allison Raeann Cinque, 18, of Austin, Texas
Christopher Lee Helterbrand, 36, and Billie Joanne Sullivan, 28, both of Maryville
March 14
Morgan Grace Menard, 20, of Maryville, and Matthew Shelton McClure, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
Johnny Dean Phillips Jr., 55, and Lecia Gail Jones, 55, both of Greenback
Mary Beth Catherine Gebhardt, 39, and Trisha Hailey Welch, 38, both of Maryville
Jenny Rebecca Hill, 51, and Kevin Scott Perkins, 48, both of Maryville
James Richard Quinn, 40, and Jessica Lori Hackett, 49, both of Maryville
March 15
Jessica Lynn McCall, 25, and Robert Benjamin Johnson, 29, both of Maryville
Anthony Eugene Martin, 50, and Laura Marie Walker, 44, both of Englewood
Cailee Ellise Kenny, 23, and Jeremy David Huskey, 24, both of Alcoa
Meggan Janine Parrott, 19, of Louisville, and Hannah Elizabeth Moter, 19, of Grovetown, Georgia
March 16
Samuel Alexander Rampe, 28, and Jedda Leigh Benward, 26, both of Maryville
Jordan Madison Chapman, 24, and Kyle Alexander Ross, 24, both of Alcoa
Steven Coy Best, 60, and Larry Eldon Gorman, 51, both of Maryville
Kelly Dawn Ball, 29, and Michael Kevin Antony Petrizzo, 23, both of Maryville
March 17
Charles Andrew Chaney, 40, and Odalis Melody Chuc, 23, both of Maryville
Kodylee Deese Wallace, 24, of Louisville, and Hannah Lee Freeman, 22, of Maryville
Births
Blount Memorial
March 10
Ashley Anna Norstedt and Antoine Joubert Johnson, Oak Ridge, a girl, Lauren Gray Johnson
March 15
Dalya Samar Tobea Frank and Kevin Robert Frank, Greenback, a girl, Julia Everly Frank
Kyra McKenzie Belle Hill Webb and Aubrey Michael Webb, Greenback, a girl, Nora Caroline Ruth Webb
