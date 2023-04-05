COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Kevin Ray Jones, 57, Knoxville
Cases filed March 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Samantha Kaye Lani Murphy v. Henry Eugene Murphy, divorce
David Phillips v. Christina C. Phillips, divorce
John M. Royster v. Robyn H. Royster, divorce
Rusty A. Shinpaugh v. Carolyna Spring Shinpaugh, divorce
Regarding: Beverly Martin Naill, name change
Case filed March 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Bennie Marie Presley, estate
Regarding: Judy Elizabeth Collins, estate
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Avery Kyle Anderson, 18, Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, Brooke A. Hayes, 18, Ellis Avenue, Maryville, Nicholas T. Hendricks, 19, Elsbon Ridge Road, Maryville at 4:51 p.m. April 4 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched a car where all three were riding and said they found a bag with 12.1 grams of suspected marijuana in the glove compartment. The group allegedly told officers they had split the cost of the marijuana.
Alcoa
Officers cited Gregory Allen Matthews, 36, Knoxville, at 8:43 p.m. April 4 on charges of driving on a revoked license, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found two plastic bags with a total of 10.7 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, eight empty plastic bags and a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue.
Arrests
Dakota Dale Hinton, 35, Eighth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:32 p.m. April 4 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tony Walter Brown, 53, Amerine Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. April 4 and charged with theft of services. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Justin Matthew Cheatham, 42, Corryton
Stephen Dallas Hildreth, 45, Chris Haven Drive, Seymour
David Justin Sewell, 48, Smokemont Drive, Maryville
Arainy Nicole West, 29, Knoxville
Melissa America Toney, 37, Knoxville
Kristy Renee Scoggins, 40, Knoxville
Jeffery Michael Weaver, 37, Tazewell
Thefts
Blount County
Tracie H. Blankenship, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, reported at 5:21 a.m. April 4 that someone had broken into The Shop, 4525 Martin Road, Maryville, taking $1,140 in sporting goods and destroying the lock of a drop box. No estimated damages were given.
Damaged Property
Alcoa
Lenora R. Montoya, Maryville, reported at 3:27 p.m. March 31 that part of the Midland Plaza sign had struck her car while she was driving on South Calderwood Street near Lindsay Street. Officers said her windshield and part of the passenger side A pillar were damaged, and there were multiple scrapes down the side of the vehicle. No estimated damages were given.
Vandalism
Maryville
Luke A. Wade, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, reported at 7:25 a.m. April 4 that someone had thrown a can of yellow paint on his 2022 Toyota Camry, causing $1,000 in damages.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies responded at 2:18 p.m. April 2 to a report of a domestic assault at a cemetery in Maryville. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 50-year-old Louisville man, who said that he had been decorating a monument with his wife, a 56-year-old Louisville woman, when he dropped some things and broke them, making his wife upset. He said that she had yelled and hit him, and that he hit her back, making her fall down. He also said that he had continued to hit her and kick her once she was on the ground. Deputies spoke to his wife, who said that her husband had broken some of the decorations and begun to hit her. She said at some point she had fallen to the ground and he had continued to kick her. Deputies arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
