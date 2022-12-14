COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• George Steven Lowe, 57, Oliver Springs; also charged with driving on a suspended license and a speeding violation
Case filed Dec. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allstate Insurance Co. v. Betty Brewer; Robert Brewer, damages/torts
Cases filed Dec. 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kimberly Ann Rouse; Paul Anthony Rouse v. E-Z Stop Food Marts, Inc.; Calloway Oil Company, damages
• Maureen Smith v. Brandy R. Perkey, damages
• Martha Linda Burce Davis; Benjamin Davis v. Brandy R. Perkey, damages
Cases filed Dec. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melissa Hope White v. Gregory Scott White, divorce
• Joseph Rogers v. Kaitlin Rogers, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michayla Danielle McConnell v. Noah Thomas McConnell, divorce
• Robert Augusto Lopez v. Viridiana Morales-Paredes, divorce
• Stacy Michelle Holloway v. Rusty Travis, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Todd Michael Morris v. Tabaitha Rose Morris, divorce
• Michelle Montijo Cordero v. Rafael Antonio Lugo Rivera, divorce
• Summer Lott v. John Lott, divorce
• Dylan Livesay v. Emily Livesay, divorce
• Deirdra Michelle Dunlap v. Ronald James Dunlap, divorce
Case filed Dec. 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• David Sidney Gilreath v. Maureen Anne Gilreath, divorce
Case filed Dec. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jacquelyn O’Connor, estate
Cases filed Dec. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Michael Connatser, estate
• Regarding: Ben Howard Young Sr., estate
Case filed Dec. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joyce Ann Harless, estate
Arrests
• Devon Lashawn Wayne Walker, 20, Wheeler Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jordan Keith Dyer, 31, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 13 and charged with especially aggravated stalking and aggravated criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Andrew Kaleb Jones, Debra Faye McGuire and Juan Javier Gutierrez Casas; at 5:19 p.m. Dec. 13 on Topside Road near Alcoa Highway. Gutierrez Casas’ passenger, Micheal Vela Pimentel, 37, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
• Jathan Elliot Betterron, Dustin Dinwiddie, Timothy W. Horton and Robert Lollar; at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 13 on Pellissippi Parkway. Dinwiddie, 34, and Betterton’s passenger Alecia Nicole Baughman, 19, were transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.
Thefts
Blount County
• Harold E. Russell, Abrams Road, Rockford, reported at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 13 that someone had stolen his Cub Cadet ZT1 50” law mower valued at $5,000 from his home.
• James L. Ezell, Luther Mac Lane, Maryville, reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 that someone had taken a gold engagement ring valued at $600 from his home.
• Bruce A. Hallums, Cox Road, Louisville, reported at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 13 that someone had taken his white 2000 Ford F150 extended cab pickup valued at $4,500 from his home.
• Hailee E. Welch, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, reported at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 that someone taken her black Glock 29 pistol valued at $600 from her home.
Maryville
• Ryan M. Dixon, Panama City, reported at 1:11 p.m. Dec. 13 that someone had pawned his HP laptop valued at $250 in Maryville without his permission.
Vandalism
Blount County
• Clarissa H. Hall, Teaberry Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:16 a.m. Dec. 13 that someone had broken apart her son’s wooden playset, causing $200 of damages.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 13 that they had found a stolen 2010 Kia Optima valued at $5,500 on Fairlawn Circle. The vehicle was taken to the Maryville Police Department impound lot.
