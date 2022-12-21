COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Richard Lynn Dixon, 40, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
• Fabian Cano Sanchez, 30, Turner Street, Maryville
Case filed Dec. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Aubrianne West Knowlton v. George Patrick Knowlton, divorce
Case filed Dec. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Thomas Keith Coleman v. Amy Rachel Coleman, divorce
Case filed Dec. 19 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Yvonne Buchanan v. Mark Dewayne Roy Sr., divorce
Arrests
• Trent Claery Gore, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 21 and charged with vandalism. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tashea Nicole Gordon, 27, Athens, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:13 a.m. Dec. 21 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sherrye Alvinia Devault, 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:16 a.m. Dec. 20 and charged with three counts of forgery and two counts of failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt
of court:
• Jason Allen Whaley, 35, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• James William Loveday, 58, Louisville Boatdock Road, Louisville
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Lisa Lannell Roberts Alred, 46, Friendsville, at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 20 on charges of simple possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances. Officers responding to a report of a woman attempting to sell narcotics outside Candlewood Suites, 176 Cusick Road, Alcoa, said they found baggies of brown and white powders believed to be heroin and Xanax hidden in the grille of her vehicle.
Fraud
Maryville
• Edward F. Davis, Lager Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 20 that someone had used his credit card at multiple businesses throughout Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $1,700.
Vandalism
Alcoa
• Patricia Helen Evers, Maryville, reported at 6:23 p.m. Dec. 20 that she had parked her car at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Dr., Alcoa, and found scratches and dents on the bumper when she returned. There was also a muddy footprint on the passenger door. No estimated damages were given.
Recovered Property
Alcoa
• Officers reported at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 that they had recovered a red 2004 Ford Taurus reported stolen out of Knoxville. Employees at Airport Auto Sales, 3419 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa said a customer left the vehicle at the business when he took a truck for a test drive and never returned. The truck was also recovered parked at Green Acres Flea Market, 900 Hillside Dr., Louisville.
