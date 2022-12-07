COURT
Cases filed Dec. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Bradley Glenn Kirby v. Emily Claire Kirby, divorce
• Michelle Renee Payne v. Jeffrey Scott Lane, divorce
Case filed Dec. 6 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Vanessa Lyn Van Norstran v. Jason Wayne Van Norstran, transfer from foreign county
Cases filed Dec. 6 in Blount County Probate Court
• Regarding: Zachary Daniel McMurray, conservatorship
• Regarding: Emma Juanita Welshan, estate
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Kayla N. Baldwin, 30, Dixie Way, Seymour, at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 7 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and allegedly found her to be in possession of three and half pills believed to be Gabapentin.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Jasmine Porter, 38, Alcoa, at 1:29 p.m. Dec. 6 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa alleged that she tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise totaling $37.25.
Arrests
• William S. Nelson, 34, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 6 and charged with possession of stolen property. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Rebecca Clanton, 46, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:44 p.m. Dec. 6 and charged with manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Lee Russell, 51, Dave Cooper Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 6 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Charles Watson, 34, Paul Lankford Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:44 p.m. Dec 6 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Bruce Hunt Jr., 38, South Rankin Road, Alcoa, was arrested by members of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:27 a.m. Dec. 6 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent and sale of a Schedule V controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt
of court:
• Tony Lee Dunlap, 49, East Main Avenue, Friendsville
• Virginia Lee Gattrell, 28, Columbus Street, Maryville
• Khalil Ziyaad Shereef, 21, Knoxville
• David Tyler Huffstetler, 24, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Tammy Vargas Turrabiartes, 43, Lovers Lane, Townsend
• Tara Renee Griffin, 32, Miller Avenue, Maryville
Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 25-year-old Maryville woman reported at 9:25 p.m. Dec. 6 that she had been arguing with her partner, a 37-year-old Maryville man, and that he had pushed her off a bed and punched her in the mouth before choking her. She also said she had kicked him in the groin in an attempt to free herself before he struck her multiple times in the mouth with a cellphone. Officers spoke to the man, who said that he had been in bed trying to sleep when the woman came in and started an argument. He said that she had jumped on top of him and begun shoving him into the bed before kicking him in the groin. Officers observed a video of the incident recorded on the man’s cellphone and also observed photos of redness on the woman’s neck and arms provided by the woman. Officers deemed the two mutual combatants and arrested both, charging the man with domestic violence with aggravated assault and the woman with domestic assault with simple assault.
Thefts
Maryville
• Gary Washburn, Mary Katherine Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:21 Dec. 6 that someone had stolen a 40lb propane tank from Quick Fix Coffee, 314 N. Washington St., Maryville. The total loss was $150.
• Tisha M. Wright, North Wright Road, reported at 3:17 p.m. Dec. 6 that someone had taken her grey backpack and its contents from her janitorial cart at Denso Manufacturing, 1725 Robert C. Jackson Dr., Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $310.
• Edward F. Davis, Lager Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 6 that someone had taken his bag from his cart while shopping at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South. The bag was later given to customer service employees, but two credit cards and $500 in cash was missing.
Fraud
Maryville
• Jaclyn E. Hone, Greenfield Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 that she had received a credit card in her name in the mail, and that she had not applied for the card. There was already a $7 charge on the card when she received it.
• James William Pope, South Briarcliff Road, Maryville, reported at 4:27 p.m. Dec. 6 that someone had written seven checks from his bank account without his permission. The total loss was $1,460.
