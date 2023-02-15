Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Bridgetta Nicole Middleton, 37, North Chestnut Street, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Joseph A. Jackson v. CSX Transportation Inc. (et. al), Category I lawsuit
Case filed Feb. 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Drew Alexander Morrow, guardianship
Case filed Feb. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Taylor Austin Aldridge, name change
Ricky Dale Runyon, 47, 1st Avenue, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:09 p.m. Feb. 14 and charged with driving on a revoked license, violation of probation and violation of sex offender registry requirements. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. Feb. 22 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandy Michelle Proffitt, 43, Hickory Corner Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 14 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Howard Wayne Brunson Jr., 55, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 14 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. March 9 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Rodrigo Santos-Jimenez, 34, Knoxville
Eric Matthew Pickens, 37, Colonial Circle, Maryville
