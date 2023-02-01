Arrests
• Michael James Rowe Jr., 34, Boulder Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:59 p.m. Jan. 31 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Michael Richardson, 38, Johnson Road, Maryville
• Joseph Bryan Ashmore, 38, Cosby
• Dillon Edward Rankin, 29, Hitson Road, Maryville
Vandalism
Maryville
• Morgan Danielle Goforth, South Maple Street, Maryville, reported at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 31 that someone had broken a pane of glass in her door, causing $50 in damages.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 37-year-old Walland man reported at 6:11 p.m. Jan. 31 that his wife, a 38-year-old Walland woman, had punched him multiple times before pinning him down on the bed and demanding he give her the keys to their car. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said the two had argued and he had screamed at her, but that there had not been any physical contact. Deputies said they viewed a video of the incident, which clearly showed the woman pinning her husband down. Deputies arrested the woman and charged her with domestic assault.
• A 46-year-old Maryville woman reported at 7:04 p.m. Jan. 31 that her boyfriend had kicked her in the stomach and twisted her wrist during an argument. Deputies spoke to the boyfriend, who said that his girlfriend had jumped on him and scratched his face and neck, and that he pushed her off of him, which caused her to injure her hand on his kneecap. Witnesses said they saw the woman beginning to hit her boyfriend. Deputies said the woman had bruising on her right hand and the side of her boyfriend’s face was swollen. They arrested the woman and charged her with domestic assault.
Alcoa
• A 38-year-old Louisville woman reported at 8:13 p.m. Jan. 31 that her brother, a 31-year-old Louisville man, had been drinking and that he had punched her in the back of the head when she asked him to stop drinking. She said he had then driven away, and witnesses concurred with her statements. Officers said they observed a knot on the back of her head. Officers located and conducted a traffic stop on the brother’s vehicle, during which they said he failed a field sobriety test. They arrested the brother and charged him with domestic assault and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
