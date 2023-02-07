COURT
Cases filed Feb. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Cole v. Jeff Morton, d/b/a Jeff Morton Construction, LLC, contract debt, jury
• Sandra A. Jacome v. Beverly L. Gonzalez, damages
Case filed Feb. 7 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Robin Monroe (et. al) v. Wanda Monroe, property dispute
Case filed Feb. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: William Lee Kendall Welch, name change
Case filed Feb. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Norman Vaden v. Janet Bernadette Vaden, divorce
Case filed Feb. 6 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jenna Leigh Henderson v. Glenn Edward Henderson Jr., divorce
Cases filed Feb. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Lee Boring, estate
• Regarding: Alexander William Bryant, estate
• Regarding: Russell L. Hammonds Sr., estate
Case filed Feb. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wanda Maxine Malone, estate
Arrests
• John Luther Austin, 51, Sam Jones Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:03 a.m. Feb. 7 and charged with evading arrest, two counts of failure to appear and attachment pro corpus. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Bernard Rousseau, 26, Lafollette Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Marie Solomon, 40, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ray Rutherford, 41, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Eugene Keeler, 46, Sevierville
• James Hunter McGill, 26, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville
Thefts
Blount County
• Charles D. Smith, Stanton Road, Seymour, reported at 11:06 a.m. Feb. 6 that someone had broken into a new construction home he was building on Farm of Smokies Way in Maryville, causing $100 in damages to the door and taking a silver LG refrigerator worth $2,000.
• Kelly N. Walters, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, reported at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 6 that someone had taken a camouflage Hawkray mini trail camera worth $37 from her property.
Alcoa
• A representative of Total Property Management, 1022 U.S. 11 East, New Market, reported at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6 that someone had taken a red Honda generator from a business trailer located at Amazon, 4141 S. Singleton Station Road, Alcoa. No estimated loss was given.
Vandalism
Blount County
• Gabriel M. Lovington, West Virginia, reported at 4:32 p.m. Feb. 4 that someone had vandalized a family grave at Louisville Cemetery, 3008 Louisville Road, Louisville, causing $50 in damages.
Alcoa
• A representative of Blount County Parks and Recreation reported at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 3 that someone had pulled the door of a bathroom stall out of the wall at Springbrook Park, 1537 Dalton St., Alcoa. No estimated damages were given.
Fraud
Maryville
• Cody T. Nichols, Mel Hall Road, Maryville, reported at 12:51 p.m. Feb. 1 that someone had opened a credit card in his name and used it to spend $84 at several locations across Maryville.
• A representative Simmons Bank, 710 S. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 2 that someone had tried to deposit a pair of falsified money orders.
• Barbara Holder, Holder Road, Maryville, reported at 2:01 p.m. Feb. 3 that someone had used her debit card to withdraw $1,000 from her bank account at two ATMs.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Howard E. Varnell and Matsudo M. Grant; at 6:06 p.m. Feb. 3 on Middlesettlements Road near Orr Circle. Matsudo, 41, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Divorce
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Nov. 1
• Debbie Jane Ritchey and Michael Lee Ritchey
Nov. 7
• Wanda Dale Blevins and David Carroll Blevins
