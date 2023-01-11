COURT
Case filed Jan. 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Teresa Walker v. Nathan Xanders; Kathy Xanders, damages
Case filed Jan. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Discover Bank v. Mark L. Kennard, contract/debt
Cases filed Jan. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mazda Properties LLC v. Popular Financial Services LLC, Category I lawsuit
• Christa Louise Williams v. Matthew Alan Williams, divorce
• Nicholas D. Adams v. Gabriela Pinto, divorce
• Kristyn Elizabeth Wright v. Brian James Wright, divorce
Case filed Jan. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Loyd Carl Williams, notice filed
Case filed Jan. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Margaret Sue Brackins, estate
Arrests
• Tesmone Daron Paschal, 39, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of cocaine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roben Andrea Richmond, 36, Keeble Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Fletcher Bailey, 56, Madison Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:33 a.m. Jan. 10 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cynthia Mary Sutton, 36, Hope Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:35 a.m. Jan. 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Donald Gerald Meacham, 51, Comfort Avenue, Maryville
• Mildred Tonyel Vananda, 48, Dublin Drive, Maryville
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Samantha Helton, 27, Ocean Drive, Maryville, at 5:23 p.m. Jan. 10 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 S., alleged she attempted to leave without paying for $96.73 in merchandise.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Robert Martin Cochran was waiting for a gas pump at Kroger, 224 S. Hall Road, Alcoa at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 10, when he saw a pump open and began backing up, hitting Jack K. Wood as he walked behind the vehicle. Wood, 63, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Thefts
Blount County
• Daniel P. Cetta, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 10 that someone had taken the license plate from his car while it was parked at his home, causing $29 in loss.
• John J. Cowen, Watson Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 9 that someone had taken his black 2009 Ford Flex valued at $4,000 from his residence.
• Donald S. Bryant, Calderwood Highway, Tallassee, reported at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 9 that someone had taken his black 6x10 trailer worth $1,250 from his home.
Maryville
• Francis L. Hamby, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 10 that she had left her purse at EZ Stop, 2130 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, and that it was not there when she returned. The total loss was estimated at $296.
Fraud
Maryville
• A representative of Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, 2511 U.S. 411 S. reported at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 20 that an unknown man had attempted to withdraw money from an account using a fake driver’s license, and had left the building while staff were verifying the license. The face license was placed into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
Vandalism
Maryville
• A representative of Blount County Parks and Recreation reported at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 10 that someone had destroyed a set of soccer goals at Pearson Springs Park, 1467 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, causing a $3,000 loss.
