COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Patricia Joy Medford, 36, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
Cases filed Jan. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Glenda Marie Sadler v. Michael Ray Wilson II, divorce
• Anderson Lumber Company Inc., v. Carruth Lovin (et. al), Category I lawsuit
• Angelika Burns v. Alexander Burns, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ponce Deleon Robinson, estate
• Regarding: Logan Rife, conservatorship
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Michael J. McBee, 40, Finch Drive, at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 13 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, alleged he left without paying for $16 of merchandise.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Samuel Uziel Calixto, 19, Maryville, at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 14 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducting a traffic stop on his vehicle said he gave them marijuana in a grinder and a pipe.
• Officers cited a 17-year-old Louisville boy at 9:33 p.m. Jan. 14 on charges of speeding and simple possession of marijuana. Officers conducted a traffic stop after allegedly saw him driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone and said he gave them a “small amount” of marijuana.
• Officers cited Jose Nicolas Morones, 22, Louisville, at 3:25 a.m. Jan. 15 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where he was a passenger and said he gave them 8.5 grams of marijuana.
Arrests
• Raymond Gabriel Noyes, 30, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:23 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Troy Joseph Lovegood, 41, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:27 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with identity theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rayvon Marques Burns, 20, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with two counts of violation of probation and manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Ta’Kavon Locke, 19, South Everett High Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and two counts of disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Felix Franklin Kilby, 28, Sweetwater
• Michael Shawn England, 52, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• Marc Robert Winters, 46, Wartburg
Thefts
Blount County
• Michael L. Caldwell, Carter Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:36 p.m. Jan. 16 that someone had taken jewelry, a checkbook and cash belonging to Doris E. Ridings, 82, Pleasant Hill Drive, Maryville from her residence. The total loss was estimated at $830.
• Michael J. Speer, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 13 that someone had taken a pair of collectable sports cards worth a combined $1,000 from his home.
Maryville
• Katherine M. Gaustad, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 13 that someone had taken her gold 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser worth $6,000 from her home.
• Employees of Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:56 p.m. Jan. 14 that an unknown man had left without paying for a pair of jeans worth $54.95.
• Employees of Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 1:27 p.m. Jan. 16 that an unknown man had taken a Hobart Handler welder worth $1,099.99 from the store without paying.
• Stephanie L. Caven, Greenwhich Drive, reported at 11:11 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone had taken her wallet after she dropped it at Asia Cafe Express, 2025 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $211.
Alcoa
• Valerie E. Casteel, Sevierville, reported at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone had taken her wallet containing $800 cash while she was shopping at Ross, 119 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
Traffic
Blount County
• Christopher Dwayne Clabough was driving south on Proffitt Springs Road near West Hunt Road at 8:01 a.m. Jan. 14 when he veered across the opposite lane and struck a tree. Deputies said Clabough, 31, was unconscious and had to be extricated from the vehicle before being transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
Alcoa
• Miguel Ulloa Lopez and James M. Haworth; at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 13 on Louisville Road near Louisville Loop. Lopez, 41, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Vandalism
Alcoa
• Austin G. Walker, Knoxville, reported at 7:34 a.m. Jan. 16 that someone appeared to have fired a BB at the window of his car while driving south on Alcoa Highway near Singleton Station Road, breaking it. No estimated damages were given.
