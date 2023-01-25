COURT
Case filed Jan. 25 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Shelby Jean Brown Jones v. Cheryl Brown Merritt (at. al), Category I lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jennifer A. Moor v. Michael S. Moor, divorce
Case filed Jan. 25 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Heather Bradley Clayborne v. Tammy Shawn Clayborn, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Phyllis Ann Lane, estate
• Regarding: Evelyn Fay Crisp, estate
Arrests
• Seth Jay Turner, 20, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:09 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with assault. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Alan Reynolds, 36, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Ray Gould, 32, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kassandra Marie Blankenship, 28, Diamond Branch Road, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt
of court:
• William Ryan Bright, 31, Knoxville
• Christopher James McClanahan, 31, Lenoir City
• Dewayne G. Mack, 26, Berkay Lane, Seymour
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Ereese Lamont King, 53, Knoxville, at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 25 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop after they said a K-9 dog alerted on it, and said they found a 13.2 grams of suspected marijuana in a bag.
Thefts
Blount County
• Michael A. Renshaw, Old Walland Highway, Walland, reported at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24 that someone had taken the hydraulic ram worth $3,000 off his E35 Bobcat while it was in his barn.
Fraud
Maryville
• Susue A. Overholt, Springdale Street, Maryville, reported at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 24 that someone had opened a bank account with Chase Bank in her name without her permission.
