COURT
Case filed Jan. 4 in Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dawn Ardison v. Rylee Grady, damages
Case filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Raj Bains et. al v. Windbrook Development LLC, Category I lawsuit
Cases filed Jan. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Christopher Blake Edwin Williams, name change
• Chelsea Amanda Pfarr v. Robert Lee May Jr., divorce
• Steven C. Holloway v. Christine A Holloway, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Chip C. Bledsoe II v. Alexis Marie Morin, petition for paternity
• Carol Ann Leatherwood v. Robert W. Leatherwood, divorce
• Callie Elise Rhodes v. Marc Anthony Rodes, divorce
Case filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles M. Sizemore, estate
Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chevi Devanne Garrett, 44, Knoxville
• Hubert Austin Gilbert Gredig, 20, Deltas Way, Maryville
• Jessica Rose Smith, 38, Big Springs Road, Maryville
Thefts
Blount County
• Michael S. Blair, Madisonville, reported at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 3 that someone had taken his 2006 Harley-Davidson 883 worth $6,000 from a residence on Freeman Road, Rockford.
Maryville
• A representative of Empire Project Management, California, reported at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 3 that had pried open the doors to two townhomes on Beech Tree Cove in Maryville and taken a washer dryer combo from each. The total loss was estimated at $3,040.
• Mercedes K. Graham, Bridgeway Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 4 that he had received a notification from FedEx that a package had been delivered to his mailbox, but the package was not there when he checked. The total loss was $1,200.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 57-year-old Alcoa man reported at 2:49 a.m. Jan. 4 that his wife had seen a text from his ex-girlfriend and begun destroying their apartment and assaulting him. His wife, a 61-year-old Maryville woman, told officers that the man had become upset with his daughter and took it out on her. Officers observed marks on the man’s face and a scratch on the left side of his chest. They also observed the woman’s nose and right ear were bleeding. Officers said both parties appeared to be intoxicated and were aggressive toward each other, and they arrested both, charging them with domestic assault.
Fraud
Blount County
• Anthony C. Pridmore, Rolling Acres Way, Maryville, reported at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 3 that someone had used his credit card without his permission to purchase $434.95 in merchandise at a Dollar General in Texas.
Other Reports
Blount County
• Bobby A. Burns, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, reported at 2:26 p.m. Jan. 3 that he had found video footage of someone entering two vehicles he was in the process of restoring at his business, Bobby B’s Paint and Body, 3734 Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford. Nothing was reported missing.
