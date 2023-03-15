Katie Lloyd Walker, 40, Old Piney Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:44 p.m. March 14 and charged with two counts of failure to appear and manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending 9 a.m. March 20 and 9 a.m. March 22 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Kameron Lebron Thomas, 24, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:21 p.m. March 14 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tracy James Douglas, 71, Ohio, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:13 a.m. March 14 and charged with violation of probation and violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond for the order of protection charge and without bond for the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Anthony Dewayne Coffman, 29, Warbler Way, Maryville
Thefts
Maryville
An employee of Quality Car Wash, 2117 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 8:28 p.m. March 14 that someone had taken multiple hand tools from the business. No estimated loss was given, and the tools were recovered by Maryville Police Officers immediately after.
Alcoa
Sarah E. Bailes, Maryville, reported at 2:52 p.m. March 14 that she accidentally left her iPhone SE worth $400 at McDonalds, 211 N. Calderwood Street, but that it was not there when she returned.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Joseph Adam Whitehead, 45, Turkey Pen Road, Maryville, at 3:37 p.m. March 14 on charges of shoplifting and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers stopped his car after loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged he left the store without paying for $314.62 in merchandise. The merchandise was recovered and returned to Walmart.
Recovered Property
Alcoa
Andrew J. Gentry, Maryville, reported at 8:15 a.m. March 14 that he had found a white LG Tribute cellphone in the grass near Landmark Baptist Tabernacle. The phone, which was locked and had no sim card, was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department.
