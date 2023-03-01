COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Jessica Elena Maldonado, 35, Madison Avenue, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 5 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Linda Sentell; Hanna Price v. Nicole Devlin; Leonard Brantley; Elizabeth Davis d/b/a I-Deal Auto Sales; Adrian Gonzalez d/b/a A and A Detail and Tires, damages
Case filed Feb. 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Camie Dianna Manning, name change
Case filed Feb. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Gary Buchanan v. Gina Buchanan, contract/debt
Case filed Feb. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Michael W. Fair v. Kimberly A. Fair, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: James L. Gregory, estate
Regarding: Susan Dyer Clark, estate
Arrests
Dylan Charles Crawford, 21, Blair Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 25 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chauncey Franklyn Parks, 52, Poplar Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 25 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Sherry Renee Godsey, 57, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 26 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Traci Toccoa Blythe, 52, Normandy Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:08 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with aggravated assault. She was released in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Natasha Nicole Henderson, 36, Hunnicut Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:26 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Alexander Logan Thornton, 49, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 4:42 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chad Thomas Whaley, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with burglary, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Gregory Alan Foster, 45, White Mills Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Savannah Grace O’Connor, 19, Ed Davis Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
William Perry Gibson, 32, Woodgrove Lane, Maryville
Donald Lee Shope, 51, Cavern Road, Townsend
Alex Kyler Hughes, 26, Lenoir City
Zackary Robert Beauchamp, 27, Ridge Road, Maryville
Ronald Gaston Yarbrough III, 32, Lenoir City
Robert Louis Locke Jr., 32, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville
Amanda Jo Jenkins, 37, Oak Ridge
Gary Matthew Click, 34, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
Cynthia Mary Sutton, 36, Hope Street, Maryville
Ronald Lynn Thompson, 41, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
Tasha Maranda Dugan, 39, Six Mile Road, Maryville
Hector Manuel Diaz Carbajal, 23, Knoxville
Tiffany Anne Bookout, 33, West Hunt Road, Maryville
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Kristin P. Massey, 24, Oneida, at 11:01 p.m. Feb. 28 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged she tried to leave without paying for $162.27 in merchandise.
Thefts
Maryville
Luc Hardyn, Southwood Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 28 that a motorcycle license plate worth $25 was missing from his garage.
Traffic
Alcoa
Alcoa Police officers report that Donna Benson, 80, Maryville, wrecked her vehicle into Donna Hood, 72, at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 24 while attempting to turn left through a crosswalk into the parking lot of the 111 Hamilton Crossing Drive Michael’s. Hood, a Louisville resident, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital via EMS with a suspected minor injury.
Fraud
Maryville
A representative of First Horizon Bank, 1766 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 3:51 p.m. Feb. 28 that an unknown man had cashed a line of credit advance worth $8,700 in the name of Richard Beaudrot, South Carolina, without his permission.
A representative of First Horizon Bank, 1766 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 2:22 p.m. Feb. 28 that an unknown man had cashed a line of credit advance worth $5,000 in the name of Luke Parton without his permission.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
A 26-year-old Maryville man reported at 7:57 p.m. Feb. 28 that he had struck his mother, a 47-year-old Maryville woman, in the face while she was trying to stop him from jumping out of a moving car. He allegedly told deputies that he did not remember the incident. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said that her son had struck her in the face and made her nose bleed, and that he had requested she take him to the Blount County Correctional Facility so he could turn himself in. Deputies observed swelling and blood on her nose. They arrested the man and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault.
Vandalism
Maryville
Christie S. Willocks, 3014 Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, reported at 10:32 a.m. Feb. 27 that someone had shattered the rear window of her son’s car while it was parked at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, causing $500 in damages.
Other Reports
Maryville
Officers reported at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 24 that a 41-year-old Maryville man told them he’d been in a fight with a large man whom he refused to name. He allegedly told police the man was a police officer in a different state. Police say the 41-year-old’s left eye was “drooping” and that he appeared confused. The man was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
