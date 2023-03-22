COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Laura Nichole Fisher, 49, Proffitt Springs Road, Maryville
Kenneth James Buckner, 56, Quail Run Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, having an open container of an alcoholic beverage and two counts of violation of probation
Case filed March 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Sheryl Gallostra v. Thomas Hughes, damages
Sandra Barese; Edwin Martin v. Amber Latham, damages
Case filed March 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lisa Lynn v. Gabriel Rodriguez; Sonia Andrade, damages
Case filed March 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Anthony Michael Gentry v. Samantha Ann Gentry, divorce
Case filed March 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Lisa Marie Clemmer, name change
Cases filed March 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lester Ray Householder Jr. v. Patricia Ann Householder, divorce
Paula Palmatier Reagan v. Charles Elmer Reagan, divorce
Case filed March 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jessica Jane Elder v. Derrek Scott Elder, divorce
Cases filed March 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Angel Dawn Click v. Billy Ray Click Jr., divorce
Parker A. Zaitz v. Madison T. Zaitz, divorce
Michelle Ashford Moyers v. Robert Christopher Moyers, divorce
Case filed March 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Tricia Anne Mills v. Ronald Douglas Mills II, divorce
Cases filed March 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Allen Richard Cruze, estate
Regarding: Lloyd Grant, estate
Regarding: Lori Mendenhall, estate
Regarding: Catherine L. Cobb, estate
Regarding: Eloise M. Hoyt, estate
Regarding: Norma B. Booze, estate
Regarding: Karen Denise Webb, estate
Regarding: Samuel Andrew Webb, estate
Regarding: Johnnie Mack Stinnet, estate
Case filed March 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Alexander David Thompson, guardianship
Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
Jessica Cherea Hatcher, 32, Coffey Way, Maryville
Mariah Alexis Carter, 28, Morganton Road, Maryville
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Kameron Lee Badeaux, 18, Dotson Memorial Drive, Maryville, at 5:06 p.m. March 21 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged he left without paying for $48.2 in food and shoes over the course of several weeks.
Fraud
Maryville
A representative of Coulter Grove Intermediate School, 2025 Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 7:52 a.m. March 21 that someone had payed with a counterfeit $20 bill in the cafeteria.
Francis William Darrow, Florida, reported at 10:33 a.m. March 21 that someone had withdrawn $12,400 from his bank account at Truist Bank, 216 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville without his permission. The individual also unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw an additional $3,000.
