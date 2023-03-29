COURT
Case filed March 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
William Wittman; Robin Wittman v. Hampton Inn Knoxville Airport; HIT Portfolio II Owner, LLC; SAAHO Hotel 3, LLC; Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; Hampton Inns Management, LLC, damages
Case filed March 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
James Gilmore; Virginia Gilmore v. Shirley Hitson, damages
Cases filed March 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Abel Charles Alan Walker, name change
Regarding: Saoirse Raven Ruth Walker, name change
Jerry Otis Click v. Melissa Ann Click, divorce
Case filed March 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Kassandra Marie Blankenship, name change
Cases filed March 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Robert Willem VanWijmeron v. Jill Holly VanWijmeron, divorce
Lisa L. Dubinski v. William Daniel Bubinski Jr., divorce
Carrie Elizabeth Meridieth v. Wesley Aaron Meridieth, divorce
Case filed March 27 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Gala Hicks v. Timothy Whalen, transfer from foreign county
Case filed March 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Richard David DiDiego, estate
Regarding: Betty Jean Livesay, estate
Case filed March 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Robert Steven Huskey, petition for muniment of title
Regarding: Stephen Lanier Ray, estate
Regarding: Kathy Delozier Bruce, estate
Regarding: Barbara Sue Brooks, estate
Regarding: Heather Phillips, estate
Regarding: Seth Alan Price, estate
Regarding: Peggy Louise Teffeteller, estate
Regarding: Ted Lawrence Flickinger, estate
Cases filed March 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Paula Mae Hampton, estate
Regarding: Jessica Marie Tuck
Arrests
Sabrina Jewell Steele, 43, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:48 p.m. March 28 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Robert Brian Stegall, 48, White Pine Lane, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:55 p.m. March 28 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Elizabeth Hollins Naab, 53, Vista Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:50 p.m. March 28 and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Benjamin Zachary Easterday, 26, Knoxville
Traffic
Maryville
Savanna A. Renfrow was driving west on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Alexander Street at 12:56 p.m. March 28 when her passenger, Collin M. Johnstone, 19, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, pulled the steering wheel of her car, causing her to run off the road and strike three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of Blount Memorial Hospital. Renfrow, 18, and Johnstone were admitted to the nearby hospital with unknown minor injuries. Johnston was cited on a charge of reckless endangerment.
Fraud
Maryville
A representative of Hepperly Auto Sales, 1712 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 4:41 p.m. March 28 that a former employee had billed the company for $603.45 in new tires and $1,472.72 in groceries.
Thefts
Blount County
Derrick D. Hopkins, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, reported at 5:22 p.m. March 28 that someone had taken his white 2009 Nissan Altima worth $5,000 while it was parked at his friend’s house on North Springview Road.
