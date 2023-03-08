COURT
Case filed March 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Amy Beth Rivers v. Edward Dwayne Rivers, divorce
Regarding: Caresse Anne Cross Cummings Reagan, name change
Case filed March 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Sandra Jane Phillips, estate
Regarding: Margie Ann Bivens, estate
Regarding: Jason M. Cline, conservatorship
Case filed March 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Cynthia Fleming Cornelius, estate
Arrests
Kevin Chrisley Hurst, 38, Laurel Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2 a.m. March 5 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Raymond Gabriel Noyes, 30, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2 a.m. March 5 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Brian Hedrick, 42, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:48 p.m. March 7 and charged with theft. He has been released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Olivia Katherine Dilling, 30, Quarry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:58 p.m. March 7 and charged with theft. She has been released on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Glen Dale Shown III, 42, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:23 p.m. March 7 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, violation of parole and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Trevaughn Markezee Clark, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:13 a.m. March 7 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Steven Bradley Hushour, 40, Stephens Creek, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:26 a.m. March 7 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Lettie Mae Kumaranatunga, 48, Bass Aly, Maryville
Jayden Latrele Henry, 20, Lindsay Street, Alcoa
Roger Craig White, 33, Tallassee
Shannon Andre Burchfield, 37, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville
Jermaine L. Patterson, 48, Knoxville
Michelle Renee Weir, 39, Big Dee Lane, Maryville
David Joseph Palmer, 36, Mentor Road, Louisville
Destiny Desiree McClain, 25, Pincilo Road, Seymour
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Rebekah J. Correll, 38, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, at 3:20 a.m. March 8 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged she tried to leave the store without paying for $36.86 in merchandise.
Officers cited Justin Andrew Venaas, 27, Stanley Avenue, Maryville, at 2:48 a.m. March 8 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged he attempted to leave the store without paying for $504.87 in merchandise.
Officers cited Byron Jones Massey II, 49, Engelwood, at 2:24 p.m. March 7 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Officers investigating a suspicious vehicle searched his car and said they found 0.3 grams of suspected heroin.
Alcoa
Officers cited John Matthew Smerdel, 46, Morristown, at 10:52 p.m. March 7 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers said they found a marijuana cigarette in his car after he told them where it was.
Thefts
Blount County
Laura M. Jennings, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 10:15 a.m. March 6 that someone had taken her black 2011 Ford Mustang worth $7,000 from her home. The vehicle was recovered by Maryville Police officers at 7:07 p.m. March 7 and returned.
Daniel V. Santana, Knoxville, reported at 9:26 p.m. March 6 that someone had taken his black 2017 Hyundai Sonata worth $20,000 from a boat ramp on TVA Lab Road.
Monika E. Sliwinski, Marvin Circle, Maryville, reported at 4:24 p.m. March 7 that someone had stolen her pink Samsung Galaxy cellphone worth $800 from Denso Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc., 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville.
Vandalism
Maryville
David Gorman, Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 6:14 p.m. March 7 that someone had burned his leather jacket and DVD collection, causing $250 in damages.
Recovered Property
Maryville
Officers reported at 8:09 p.m. March 7 that they stopped a blue 2011 Honda Fit that had been reported stolen out of Knoxville, only to find that the owner, Miranda Catherine Goddard, Knoxville, had recovered the vehicle herself and was driving it.
An employee of Papa Johns, 503 N. Cusick St., Maryville, reported at 7:48 p.m. that an unknown woman had left a backpack in the store, saying she would be right back, and had been gone for several hours. Officers placed the backpack and its contents into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
