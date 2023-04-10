Arrests
Jessica Ann Gasche, 34, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:35 p.m. April 9 and charged with criminal impersonation, violation of probation and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending 1:30 p.m. April 12 and 9 a.m. April 18 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dewey Nathan Cantrell, 42, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:07 a.m. April 9 and charged with two counts of evading arrest, driving while license revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Joy Lett, 41, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:22 p.m. April 8 and charged with violation of probation, public intoxication, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending 1:30 p.m. April 10 and 9 a.m. April 12 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charles Eugene Tinch Jr., 44, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:17 p.m. April 8 and charged with a proof of insurance violation, improper display of tag, driving on a revoked license, two counts of failure to follow rule of court and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,672.69 pending 10 a.m. April 12 and 9 a.m. April 14 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Anthony T. Locke, 20, South Everett High Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:57 p.m. April 8 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Vincent Darrel Whitener, 45, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:13 p.m. April 8 and charged with criminal impersonation and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,250 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Elizabeth Marie Swann, 36, Madisonville
Clarence Eugene Bennett, 49, Knoxville
Lester William Bowen, 36, Craig’s Chapel Road, Greenback
Jerry Nelson Bernard, 33, Knoxville
Thefts
Maryville
Jeremy A. Hamby, Mutton Hollow Road, Maryville, reported at 12:15 p.m. April 8 that his license plate, valued at $28, went missing from his car while it was parked at Foothills Mall.
Mary A. Dockery, Cedar Church Lane, Greenback, reported at 4:58 p.m. April 7 that someone had stolen the license plate from her car while it was parked at AMC Theatre, 134 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville. The plate is valued at $28.
Timothy Frank Lenz, Garwood Lane, Maryville, reported at 5 p.m. April 8 that someone had taken his white 2007 Dodge Caravan, worth $2,000, from a location on Genesis Street, Maryville.
Citations
Alcoa
Officers cited Daryl Duane Boling, 50, Rockford, at 6:28 p.m. April 7 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found a small plastic bag with an unknown amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Officers cited Chaneese M. Booker, 30, Friendsville, at 4:10 p.m. April 8 on a charge of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers said they found a marijuana pipe and 1 gram of marijuana in her car after she told them where it was.
Officers cited Pamela Jean Caldwell, 63, Maryville, at 10:34 p.m. April 8 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Officers searched her during a traffic stop and said they found a tube of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Officers cited William Roger Conatser, 37, Maynardville, at 11:39 a.m. April 9 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched a hotel room where he was staying at Alcoa Inn, 2450 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, and said they found a white crystal substance he identified as methamphetamine, a plastic straw and a glass pipe.
Vandalism
Blount County
Sherry L. Lands, Jordan Way, Maryville, reported at 12:03 p.m. April 9 that someone had done a burnout in front of her residence, throwing gravel at her Jeep Cherokee and causing $500 in damages.
Maryville
Stephanie A. Laney, Brentwood Rive, Maryville, reported at 12:47 a.m. April 9 that someone had broken into her house and smashed the glass of her antique vending machine, causing $1,300 damage to the machine and her door.
Alcoa
Blake Anderson, 31, Maryville, reported at 8:34 a.m. April 9 that someone had damaged the driver’s side of his Ram 1500 pickup truck on the hood and tailgate while it was parked at Arconic, 1100 E. Hunt Road, Alcoa, causing an unknown amount of damage.
Fraud
Blount County
Bailey A. Day, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:09 p.m. April 9 that she had sent $650 over the internet to purchase a dog from someone in Texas but never received the dog.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. April 9 to a report of an open call to 911 with no one answering. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 46-year-old Maryville man, who said that he had been drinking with a 34-year-old Maryville woman, and that he had gotten angry at her when he could not find his phone and smashed his nose into hers. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said that the man had become belligerent and was yelling about not being able to find his phone. She said he got in her face and smashed his nose into hers, and said that she should call the police quickly before he snapped. Deputies said the woman had mouthed “help” to them when they first arrived. They arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
Deputies responded at 3:40 p.m. April 8 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 36-year-old Friendsville man, who said his stepsister, a 33-year-old Friendsville woman, had hit him in the back of the head while he was walking away after an argument. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said that she had thrown a cat toy at her stepbrother, but denied it made contact with him. Deputies observed a red mark on the back of the man’s head and arrested the woman, charging her with domestic assault.
Maryville
Officers responded at 2:21 a.m. April 9 to a report of two people fighting in public. Upon arrival, they spoke to a witness, who said that they saw a man slam a woman’s head against a vehicle. Officers spoke to a 52-year-old Maryville man, who said that he had been drinking and argued with his girlfriend, a 48-year-old Maryville woman. Officers were unable to find his girlfriend, but because of the witness’ statement they determined the man was the primary aggressor and arrested him, charging him with domestic assault.
Officers responded at 4:59 p.m. April 9 to a report of a domestic assault at a Food City in Maryville. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 40-year-old Maryville woman, who said that her husband, a 38-year-old Maryville man, had pushed her against the wall of the store. She also said that once they were home, he put her in a headlock, pushed her to the floor and began punching her. Officers said her left eye was bruised and blackened and she had a “defensive wound/cut” on the knuckle of her finger. Officers obtained a warrant for her husband’s arrest on a charge of domestic assault and went to his home, taking him into custody without incident. He told them the two had been arguing when they both fell on the floor, and that there had never been any intentional physical contact between them. He was arrested.
