Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Darren Allen Beaty, 37, Old Chilhowee Loop, Seymour
Troy Alan Mclemore, 50, Six Mile Road, Maryville
Arrests
Erick Adilio Ramirez-Sagastizado, 21, Firefly Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:03 a.m. April 3 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and domestic violence with simple assault. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dylan W. Willoughby, 38, Glascock Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:52 p.m. April 1 and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication. He was released on bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jeremy Cole Higginbothom, 37, Sheperdsville, Kentucky, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3 a.m. April 2 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Karrie Anne Watson, 25, Landau Drive, Maryville
Jaron Lee Goodson, 34, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour
Ruth Barjebo, 25, Knoxville
Joshua Ryan Leslie, 43, Oak Ridge
Ellen Rose Moyers, 25, Willow Pond Drive, Maryville
Jonathan William Jordan, 40, Majestic Drive, Maryville
Jacob Dominick Woolford, 29, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
