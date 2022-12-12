Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Erin Elizabeth Youngblood, 43, Lookout Trail, Townsend
• Neal Lewis Lambert, 36, Crumley Road, Greenback; also charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence of an intoxicant
• David Michael Boyd, 52, Cypress Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant
Cases filed Dec. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cynthia Matlock; William M. Matlock v. Bradley Lynn Atwell, damages
• Pamela Atchley v. Joyanne Sparks, a.k.a. Joyanne Elfstrom, damages
• Anderson Lumber Company, Inc. v. Gary Sands d/b/a First Choice Renovation, contract/debt
Cases filed Dec. 12 in Blount County
Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jeffery Lee Hall, estate
• Regarding: James Howard Barber Sr., estate
• Regarding: James B. Lane, estate
Thefts
Maryville
• Employees of Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 10 that two individuals had taken a pricing gun valued at $2,000 from a shopping cart.
• A representative of Empire Project Management, 4325 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, California, reported at 12:43 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone had taken four sets of washers and dryers from four condominiums on Beech Tree Cove. The total loss was estimated at $1,516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.