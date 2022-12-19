COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Todd Eugene Cambell, 47, Knoxville
• Darren Sean Fuson, 32, Bexley Drive, Maryville
• Clint Bradley Allison, 53, Mayfair East, Maryville
• Jimmy Allen Nichols, 36, Garrett Lane, Maryville
• Roger Lynn Perry, 52, Meadow Road, Greenback; also charged with driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and a speeding violation
• Brandy Renea Baker-Vance, 37, Lovers Lane, Townsend; also charged with failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to maintain a single lane and driving on a suspended license
Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Sarah Carson Spencer Burgos v. Diomar Julian Burgos, divorce
• Oscar D. Matus Jr., v. Berta Ines Matus, divorce
• Regarding: Deborah Lynn Dehoyos, name change
Arrests
• Krystal Maelena Hixson, 35, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:31 p.m. Dec. 18 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamesa Aujhinee Rainer, 31, Luvern, Tennessee, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:39 a.m. Dec. 18 and charged with assault and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deairus N. Farmer, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 16 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barbara Ann Delaney, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 16 and charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jennifer Rose Graves, 26, Knoxville
• Christopher Michael Jenkins, 40, Louisville
• Briana Latese Jackson, 35, Knoxville
• Justin Samuel Cuberson, 40, Knoxville
• Pete Kusich, 54, Knoxville
• Scotty Allen Barnes, 58, Gray, Tennessee
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 31, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Rand Evan Mackenzie, 37, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Matthew Chase Skarpho, 25, Four Mile Road, Maryville
Thefts
Maryville
• An employee of Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 17 that a woman had left the store without paying for a Michael Kors purse valued at $398.
Alcoa
• Sharon F. Hill, Maryville, reported at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone had taken her wallet, with a bank card, on two occasions from her residence. No estimated loss was given.
• Scott L. Greenier, Maryville, reported at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone had taken the license plate from his vehicle while it was parked at Big Lots, 116 S. Hall Road, Alcoa. No estimated loss was given.
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Ricky Lee Ellison, 42, Kingston, at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 16 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Dollar General, 344 Gill St., Alcoa, alleged he tried to leave without paying for $12.50 in merchandise.
• Officers cited Jayda Makenzie Biggs, 22, Maryville, at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 18 on charges of driving on a suspended license and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers reported that during a traffic stop she gave them a baggie containing 13.5 grams of marijuana.
Fraud
Maryville
• An employee of Weigel’s, 2105 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 that they had found five counterfeit $5 bills in the business’ register.
• Scott Christopher Sutherland, Swathmore Lane, Maryville, reported at 4:47 p.m. Dec. 18 that he had received notifications from a financial services company about a credit card and debit card opened in his name without his permission. There was no loss at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.