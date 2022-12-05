COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kenneth Branden Scott, 34, Madisonville
• Steven Wayne Adams, 58, Knoxville
• Bobby Edward Phipps, 57, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville; also charged with reckless driving, improper lane usage and possessing expired registration plates
Case filed Dec. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Daniel Russell v. Philip Cincotta, damages
Case filed Dec. 5 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• FedEx Freight, individually, and a/s/o Lyndon Frost v. Danny R. Hooten Jr., damages
Case filed Dec. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Chelsie Lynn George v. Justin Matthew George, divorce
Case filed Dec. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Christopher Clay Haun v. Kattie Eugeinia Haun
Case filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Probate Court
• Regarding: Garnet Bell, affidavit for a small estate
Case filed Dec. 5 in Blount County Probate Court
• Regarding: Jack David Clemmer, petition for testate executor
Arrests
• Trevor John Shaw, 25, Tellico Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:47 p.m. Dec. 3 and charged with evading arrest, driving with a revoked license, holding a cellphone or mobile device while operating a motor vehicle and disobeying traffic control devices. He is free on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Ray Stacy, 46, Strawberry Plains, was arrested by 5th Judicial Drug Task Force officers at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 4 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Timothy Cooper, 61, Johnson City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:50 p.m. Dec 4 and charged with evading stop/frisk/halt/arrest and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kiara Maliah Holliman, 23, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt
of court:
• Jamey Lee Spears, 48, Jefferson City
• Brandon Reshawn Warren, 35, Steele Street, Alcoa; also charged with violation of probation
• James Leonard Webb, 56, Sevierville
• Cody Howard Brown, 31, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville
Thefts
Blount County
• Christine Miranda, Florida, reported at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 3 that someone stole her Kia Rio sedan from the parking lot of an apartment complex. Miranda told police that her daughter’s virtual reality headset was in the vehicle. Losses are valued at $12,100.
• Dawn M. Hawkins, Hamil Road, Friendsville, reported at 7:27 p.m. Dec. 3 that someone stole her keys and her 2006 Honda Odyssey. Total losses were valued at $5,460.
Maryville
• An employee of Pure Magic Car Wash, 1708 W. Broadway Ave., reported at 1:01 a.m. Dec. 4 that someone had broken into the business’ office and stolen a safe containing $2,939.
• Melinda Franco, South Ruth Street, Maryville, reported at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 2 that someone stole a package containing a blender, valued at $330, shortly after it was delivered to her residence.
Fraud
Maryville
• Roy L. Stephenson, Milton Circle, Maryville, reported at 9:22 p.m. Dec. 2 that someone who claimed to be a Spectrum Internet employee contacted him and told him that he would receive discounted monthly bills if he paid the employee $254.13. The report states that he paid the person $254.13, but that he reported the incident to Spectrum and the police after the person called him again the following day and asked for a further payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.