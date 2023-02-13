Chico Lamar Echols, 52, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:49 p.m. Feb. 12 and charged with driving while license revoked, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Deeanna Lee Sands, 27, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:57 a.m. Feb. 12 and charged with theft and two counts of vandalism. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Eugene Hill, 39, South Farm Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:57 a.m. Feb. 12 and charged with theft and two counts of vandalism. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Keen Nicholas Gardner, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 11 and charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Lee Sparks, 32, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:21 a.m. Feb. 12 and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He is free on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
David Ray Miracle, 73, Powell, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:50 a.m. Feb. 11 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Patrick William Anthony Sumpter, 32, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and evading arrest. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Lesley Alan Grooms, 50, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 11 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jennifer Renae Roberts, 42, Powell
Dakota Jackson Stratton, 24, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa
Gregory Lamar Stephens Jr., 29, West Stephenson Street, Alcoa
Alcoa
Officers cited Ludy Quero Gallegos, 24, Knoxville, at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 10 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. Officers searched her vehicle during a traffic stop and said they found a marijuana cigarette and an unknown amount of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Officers cited Happy Shawndale Crowley, 43, Rockford, at 8:06 a.m. Feb. 11 on a charge of theft. Employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunter’s Crossing Drive, alleged that he left the store without paying for $181.88 in merchandise.
Alcoa
Emily M. Piercy, Alcoa, reported at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 10 that her mailbox had been broken into multiple pieces, causing $60 in damages.
Blount County
Natalie R. Cruze-Sharp was driving on Old Lowes Ferry Road near Ken Way at 5:59 p.m. Feb. 12 when her vehicle slid off the road due to wet conditions and struck a tree. Cruze-Sharp, 18, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
Betsey Jane Woods and an unknown driver; at 2:12 p.m. Feb. 5 on Morganton Road near Dave Lane. Woods, 61, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected serious injury. The other driver fled the scene.
Maryville
Lee M. Hillard was driving on High Street near Station Drive at about 12:28 a.m. Feb. 12 when his car ran off the road and rolled up a hill. Hillard, 37, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected injury and subsequently charged with driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.
Alcoa
Sean Irwin and Tiffanie Thomason; at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 10 on the U.S. 129 Bypass near Louisville Road. Irwin, 57, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.