Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Logan Kelly Seals, 29, Knoxville
Roselin Espinosa Hernandez, 44, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
Byron Jones Massey II, 49, Englewood, Tennessee
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Dustin Harvey and Jamie Harvey v. Ford Motor Company, contract
Cases filed Feb. 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
Fred Baker v. Sharon Scarborough, damages
Citibank, N.A. v. Vallerie A. Miller, contract/debt
Cases filed Feb. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Thomas John Taylor Ray v. Sara Ann Ray, divorce
Shahid Ali Cheema v. Mitzi Bea Cheema, divorce
Case filed Feb. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Mary Elizabeth Cotter, petition for testate executor
Regarding: Carl Whaley, petition for testate executor
Regarding: Don M. Hatcher, conservatorship
Thefts
Blount County
Vicky H. Fay-Jones, Mogridge Way, Maryville, reported at 5:42 p.m. Feb. 24 that someone stole her 2007 Buick LaCrosse, valued at $5,000.
Maryville
Troy A. Pilkington, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, reported at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 26 that someone took $2,400 in cash from him, as well as his 2012 Ford F-250 truck. The police report does not list the monetary value of the truck.
Citations
Alcoa
Officers cited Damarcus Allen Page, 22, Knoxville, on a charge of possession of marijuana at 11:46 p.m. Feb. 26. Officers report that they conducted a traffic stop of Page on Alcoa Highway after noting that his vehicle’s tail lights were not working. While speaking to Page, they report, they noticed a “strong odor of marijuana.” He reportedly told police that he smoked marijuana earlier that day, but that he did not have any marijuana in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up a bag containing 8.5 grams of suspected marijuana.
Kipling Scroggs, 45, Knoxville, was cited on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 24. Officers responded to an overdose report and interacted with Scroggs, who allegedly told police he was only sleeping inside his vehicle. A K-9 dog “positively alert(ed)” on the vehicle, according to police. Officers claimed that they found one gram of marijuana, half a gram of methamphetamine and a syringe during a search of Scroggs’ vehicle.
Maryville
Jaclyn M. Holzer, 27, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, and Joshua N. Green, 34, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, were both cited on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance at 9:42 p.m. Feb. 25. Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Holzer and Green were passengers. Officers report that Holzer appeared to be shaking, while Green had trouble communicating with police. They allegedly told police that they were actively using drugs. Green reportedly told officers that he asked Holzer to store a bag of heroin for him. Police report that Holzer produced the bag of suspected heroin.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
A 54-year old Louisville man was arrested and charged with domestic assault at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 27. The man’s 55-year-old sister, also of Louisville, reported to police that her brother had shoved her, causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head. She told officers that someone kicked her while she was on the floor, but she was uncertain if it was her brother or someone else. Officers reported that the back of her head appeared swollen and that the brother seemed to be intoxicated.
