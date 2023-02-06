COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Charles Anthony Brown, 47, Greenback; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Marty Owen Huff, 56, Wildwood Road, Maryville; also charged with reckless driving and improper lane usage
• Angela Joy Shaffer, 47, Franklin
• Cindy Elizabeth Cook, 53, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville
• Matthew Bryce Pickett, 32, Knoxville
• Michael Eugene Ruby, 65, Kingdom Lane, Walland
• Arthur Therril Tyson Jr., 53, Brighton Drive, Alcoa
• Chalmier Dion Ervin, 39, West Howe Street, Alcoa; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage
• Garrett Paul Clark, 37, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville; also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment
Cases filed Feb. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Ross (et. al) v. Melton Meadows LLC, Category I lawsuit
• Regarding: Melanie Kay Blakney, name change
Cases filed Feb. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County circuit Court:
• William Tanner LaForce v. Destiny Brooke Oody, petition for paternity
• Halli Nichole Rhea v. Stephen Derek Rhea, divorce
Case filed Feb. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount county Circuit Court:
• Edmund Cox v. Jennifer Ann Cox, divorce
Case filed Feb. 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Shanda Renee Norris v. Craig Norris, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Susan Carver E. Williams, estate
• Regarding: Ruby Jean Willocks Taylor, estate
• Regarding: Clarence S. Cutshall, estate
• Regarding: Richard David Buchanan, estate
• Regarding: Ted Roy Foust, estate
Arrests
• James Kenneth Wolfenbarger, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with violation of parole, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jarrett Cory Thompson, 28, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:07 a.m. Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending 9 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. March 9 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dallas Justin Roach, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:29 a.m. Feb. 3 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colby G. Anderson, 21, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving while under the influence of an intoxicant and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Douglass Mills II, 56, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:28 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Tony Smith, 56, T Street, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with criminal simulation. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brent Carlice Asher, 42, Lafollete, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:59 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with theft from an automobile, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alisia Brooke Torres, 28, Sweetwater, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Paul Cetta, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:28 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chester Lee Tinch, 40, Courtyard Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Khristian Shane Bragg, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, delivery of Schedule VI and driving with a revoked license. He was released on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Marie Patterson, 45, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with prescription fraud. She was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobby Ray Bright, 61, Meade Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 5 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis Wayne Cummings, 62, Fletcher Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12 p.m. Feb. 5 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kelly H. Pippin, 58, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:02 a.m. Feb. 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Yiselen Pulido Saldana, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to resell. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Servando Jesus Hernandez Diaz, 27, Jefferson City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:16 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to resell. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Olivia Hembree, 42, South Sixth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 4 and charged with shoplifting. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Victoria Brooke Matthews, 23, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommeshia Shawnda Chandler, 32, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Joseph Palmer, 36, Meade Street, Maryville
• John Michael Richardson, 38, Johnson Road, Maryville
• Donald Lee Dustin Blevins, 32, Reagan Road, Maryville
• Derek Allen Dixon, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
• Leigha Marie McDonald, 39, Shawnee Drive, Maryville
• Justin Andrew Venaas, 27, Hamil Road, Friendsville
• William Larry Harrill Jr., 55, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville
• Regina Gwen Collins 48, Summit Drive, Maryville
• Jason Duane Colquitt, 40, Knoxville
• Tony Lee McMurray, 69, Norris Avenue, Maryville
• Derek Allen Dixon, 35, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
Thefts
Maryville
• A representative of Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 6:20 a.m. Feb. 1 that an unknown man had taken a pair of Lego kits worth a combined $309.98 without paying for them.
• A representative of Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 5:51 a.m. Feb. 1 that a man and woman had taken a Razor electric scooter worth $599.99 from the store without paying.
• Robert Blake Cardona reported at 8:50 a.m. Feb. 2 that someone had taken his black Smith and Wesson SD40 VE pistol from his car while it was parked at Chilhowee Veterinary Clinic, 821 Montvale Road, Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.