COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Douglas Cotuc Marcos, 30, Eagleton Road, Maryville; also charged with driving without a license
• Daniel Nathan Walker, 35, Argyle Way, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Joyce Gibson, conservatorship
Case filed Jan. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sherry Denise Russell v. Brian David Russell, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Davide Wesley Wiegand v. Dana Haroline Wiegand, divorce
• Clarence Irwin v. Cindy Paula Smith, divorce
• Harold Dickson v. Mary E. Dickson, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Elizabeth Maxey Hackworth Long v. Ryan Deloran Long, divorce
• Constance Fargason Milnor v. Timothy Eugene Fox, petition for paternity
Cases filed Jan. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles Lindbergh Hatcher, estate
• Regarding: Gary Ross Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Kent Gerard Burleson, estate
Cases filed Jan. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Alan Randall Tinsley, estate
• Regarding: Donald Eugene Cook, estate
• Regarding: Jimmy Ray Rogers, estate
Thefts
Blount County
• Kimberly C. Arden, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, reported at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 6 that someone had taken her white 2019 Nissan Altima worth $22,000 from her driveway. She also reported that one set of her keys was missing. The vehicle was later recovered by Lenoir City Police officers during a traffic stop.
• Judson K. Pinkerton, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, reported at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6 that someone had taken $29,000 in cash from a jacket pocket in his home.
• Jonathan M. Burns, Clendenen Road, Maryville, reported at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 8 that someone had taken his Lowe’s 5.5-by-9 GPR trailer as well as several tools from his home. The total loss was estimated at $6,060.
• Jason S. Fox, Andy Harris Road, Rockford, reported at 11:26 a.m. Jan. 7 that someone had stolen a pair of bicycles from under his carport. The total loss was estimated at $800.
• Richard L. Thompson, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 10:50 Jan. 7 that someone had stolen his license plate valued at $28, from his car while it was parked at his home.
Maryville
• A representative of Smoky View Market, 2102 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 8 that someone had entered the business overnight and opened both registers and the safe, taking $1,450 in cash and $780.45 in cigarettes.
• Lee S. Tyler, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:05 a.m. Jan 6 that someone had taken his gray 1991 Chevrolet C1500 from the parking lot of Atchley Apartments. No estimated loss was given.
Alcoa
• Isaiah A. Cobb, Alcoa, reported at 3:04 p.m. Jan. 6 that someone had taken his black Ruger Security-9 9mm pistol from his car. No estimated loss was given.
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Michael Todd Phillips, 52, Florida, at 12:11 p.m. Jan. 7 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Officers said a K-9 dog gave a positive alert on his vehicle during a traffic stop, and that they subsequently found a glass pipe and bag containing 5.12 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
• Officers cited Paulina Oropeza Torres, 22, Athens, at 1:36 a.m. Jan. 8 on charges of driving without a license and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers said during a search of her vehicle during a traffic stop they found 7.35 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Richard E. Whitener, 41, Knoxville, at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 7 on a charge of simple assault. Whitener was involved in a crash on Alcoa Highway near Louisville Road, and witnesses said he punched the other driver in the face after the crash.
Vandalism
Maryville
• A representative of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission, 316 S. Everett High Road, Maryville, reported at 7:29 p.m. Jan. 7 that someone had vandalized the bathrooms of Sandy Springs Park, 702 Best St., pulling a hand dryer partially off the wall, breaking the soap dispenser and throwing toilet paper everywhere. No estimated damages were given.
• Leah Thompson, Dave Cooper Road, Maryville, reported at 8:51 p.m. Jan. 7 that someone had deflated two of her tires while her car was parked at Smokey’s Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. No estimated damages were given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.