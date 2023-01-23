COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Juan Daniel Viera Martinez, 22, Knoxville
• James Adam Wright, 41, Pearson Springs Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 23 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Cathy Ann King Bush v. Mark Allen Bush, divorce
Case filed Jan. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Katherine Nicole Timmons v. Braden Troy Timmons, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Melody Ann Hill, estate
• Regarding: Barbara Jean Webb, estate
• Regarding: Judy Karen Potter, estate
Case filed Jan. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Randall Joseph Grimsley, estate
Arrests
• Amy Jean Minnear Tipton, 37, Druid Hill, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 22 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and violation of parole. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Farrell Thomas Cable, 52, Gateway Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:01 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with domestic assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chester Lee Tinch, 40, Courtyard Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:18 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with theft and vandalism. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Stacy Lynne White, 38, Tallassee
• William Paul Elliott, 35, Knoxville
• Jason James Clowers, 36, Knoxville
• Charles Darrell Banks Jr., 45, Knoxville
Thefts
Maryville
• Joshua Paul Self, Elizabeth Street, Maryville, reported at 10:26 a.m. Jan. 20 that he had found the license plate missing from his car the day before. No estimated loss was given.
Alcoa
• Employees of Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, reported at 1:48 p.m. Jan. 21 that an unknown man had left without paying for two 24-packs of beer and two containers of laundry detergent. No estimated loss was given.
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Austin Scott Furbush, 27, Wright’s Ferry Road, at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 22 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license. Officers searched his car after they said a K-9 dog alerted on it and said they found 9.68 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 8.34 grams of suspected marijuana.
• Officers cited Amanda Chayanne Kenneth, 29, Camellia Trace, Maryville, at 8:47 p.m. Jan. 21 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 S., Maryville, alleged she attempted to leave without paying for $601.09 in merchandise.
Vandalism
Maryville
• Marissa Gloria-Ann McGinnis, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:24 a.m. Jan. 21 that someone had kicked her front door, leaving muddy footprints and causing $25 worth of damage.
Fraud
Maryville
• April D. Davis, Cleveland, Tennessee, reported at 9:29 p.m. Jan. 21 that someone had opened a store credit card in her name at T.J. Maxx, 197 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville, and spent $900 on the account.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Brandon Michael Angelini and Wade L. Nichols; at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 20 on Alcoa Highway near Cerritos Way. Nichols, 54, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a possible injury.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 37-year-old Seymour woman reported at 12:49 a.m. Jan. 21 that she had slapped her husband, a 39-year-old Seymour man, during an argument. Deputies spoke to the husband, who concurred with her. They arrested the woman and charged her with domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.