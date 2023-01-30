COURT
Cases filed Jan. 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• American Express National Bank v. Junior L. Davis, debt
• Suntek Transportation Co. LLC v. Donnie Burkett and DLB LLC, foreign judgment
Cases filed Jan. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen M. Yeatts, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding: Albert Sherman Burks, affidavit for a small estate
Arrests
• Travis Dwayne Wilburn, 34, Clinton, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 2:01 p.m. Jan. 28 and charged with theft. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gregory Ryan McCloskey, 47, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesus de la Cruz Robles, 51, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 29 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Alexyia Dinae Porter, 22, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville
Thefts
Blount County
• Michael W. Robinette, Courtyard Circle, Maryville, reported at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 28 that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his jumper cables, tools and a tax document. Deputies note in their report that Robinette said the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft. They added that they found a blue cellphone in the seat and that the phone did not belong to Robinette. Total losses are valued at $124.
• Stephen B. McCarty, Grade Road, Rockford, reported at 3:01 p.m. Jan. 28 that someone took the license plate from his vehicle. The plate is valued at $25.
Maryville
• Billy J. Teaster, Cunningham Street, Maryville, reported at 1:02 p.m. Jan. 29 that someone stole his 1997 Jeep Cherokee, valued at $4,000.
• Jeffrey A. Kyle, Eighth Street, Maryville, reported at 6:38 p.m. Jan. 28 that someone stole his Smith & Wesson revolver, valued at $400, from his vehicle at some point since mid-December 2022.
Alcoa
• Taunita Dobson, 55, Alcoa, reported at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 27 that her new license plate tag was missing from inside her vehicle, where she had placed it after obtaining it in late December. The report states that she told police her vehicle was unlocked.
Citations
Alcoa
• Jessica Gasche, 34, Friendsville, and Vincent Darell Whitener, 44, Maryville, were both cited with simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:24 a.m. Jan. 29. Police arrived at the 2917 Old Knoxville Highway Food Lion in response to a suspicious person report from the staff of the 2028 EZ Stop on East Hunt Road. Gasche and Whitener reportedly agreed to let the police search them for possible stolen items from the EZ Stop. Officers said that they found drug paraphernalia and heroin on both people — 1.5 grams of heroin in Gasche’s possession and half a gram in Whitener’s.
Maryville
• Dustin L. Martin, 35, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, was cited on a charge of simple possession of marijuana at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 27. Officers performed a traffic stop of Martin and reported that the vehicle’s interior smelled of marijuana. In response to police questions, Martin allegedly produced a bag containing a “leafy substance” and told officers it was marijuana.
• Dana Kiker Blankenship, 54, Alabama, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 28. An employee of the 2410 U.S. 411 South Walmart reported that Blankenship did not scan all of the items in her cart at the self-checkout station before leaving the store. The unscanned items were valued at $80.41.
• Stephen William Choura, 54, Knoxville, was cited at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 28 on charges of simple possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers conducted a traffic stop of Choura. They note in their report that Choura did not put his car in park while looking for his documents, causing the vehicle to move forward. Officers asked him to step out of the car, and he reportedly told them that “there may be narcotics in the vehicle.” Police searched the vehicle and reported finding both methamphetamine and heroin.
• Michael Dwight Hurst, 65, Pinedale Street, Maryville, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 29. Employees of the 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive Kroger told police that Hurst attempted to pass all points of sale with a grocery cart containing items valued at $882.67.
Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee of the city of Maryville’s public works department reported at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 27 that he found graffiti in the stairwell of the parking garage at 200 W. Harper Ave. Additionally, the police report states that someone placed concrete “chunks” between the garage elevator’s car and shaft. No estimate of the cost of damages was provided.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Jerry A. Williams, 36, Knoxville, and Roddy O. Courtland, 58, Alcoa; on North Calderwood Street at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 27. Courtland, who had been riding a bicycle, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance with a suspected minor injury.
