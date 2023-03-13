COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Benjamin Heath Burchfield, 38, Vonore
Case filed March 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
James Smith v. Caleb Matheny; Margaret Matheny, damages
Case filed March 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Brozelco LLC v. Domtar Paper Company LLC, contract/debt
Case filed March 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Judy Dotson Laten, estate
Arrests
Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 48, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:52 p.m. March 12 and charged with violation of probation and theft. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tammy Ruth Hollifield, 44, Light Pink Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:54 p.m. March 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and domestic assault. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Aaron Michael Crowley, 41, Covington Lane, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:56 p.m. March 12 and charged with two counts of shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Steven John Williams, 51, Tainan Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:12 a.m. March 12 and charged with public intoxication and shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jon Michael Tipton, 44, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:35 a.m. March 12 and charged with violation of sex offender registry requirements. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
James Robert Carter, 43, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:35 a.m. March 11 and charged with two counts of theft, driving on a suspended license and speeding. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Kenneth Ray Yates, 57, Old Reservoir Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:43 a.m. March 11 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jack Edward McCarthy, 40, Knoxville
Marketta Lashelle Branner, 29, West Howe Street, Alcoa
Thefts
Blount County
Rebecca D. Cooper, Grove Street, Maryville, reported at 7:41 p.m. March 12 that someone had taken a ring and bracelet worth a combined $2,700 from her home.
David W. Kirkland, Lanier Road, Maryville, reported at 2:52 p.m. March 11 that someone had stolen multiple items including assorted fishing gear from his shed and boat. The total loss was estimated at $2,154.
Maryville
Kyle M. Libby, Daylight Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:06 p.m. March 10 that someone had taken his black 2017 Ford Escape worth $13,000 from his home. Officers recovered the vehicle from El Barril, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville, at 7:42 p.m.
Vandalism
Blount County
Timothy M. Payne, South Springview Road, Maryville, reported at 5:21 p.m. March 11 that someone had broken two of his windows, causing $1,000 in damages.
Damaged Property
Maryville
Officers reported at 11:01 a.m. March 11 that a vehicle had damaged a crosswalk sign at Maryville Junior High School before fleeing the scene. No estimated cost amount was given for the damage.
Traffic
Blount County
Kim Wahlbon Wittenburg, Amber Marie Bruce and Sheila Annette Lowe; at 3:11 p.m. March 8 on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Tuckaleechee Pike. Wittenburg, 62, and Lowe, 58, were transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Neidaly Ramos Colon was driving on Old Knoxville Highway near Helenwood Road at 5:48 a.m. March 12 when she hit a cow that was in the road. Ramos Colon, 32, and her passenger, Jessica Michelle Ramos Colon, 32, were transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Deputies said the cow was dead upon their arrival, and they were unable to locate its owner.
A 16-year-old girl was driving along a curved section of Laws Chapel Road near Hughes Loop at 9 p.m. March 12 when she ran off the road and struck a telephone pole. Her passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Alcoa
Sharon Disney and Meghan O’Connor; at 1:20 p.m. March 11 on Alcoa Highway near Louisville Road. Disney, 67, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
Domestic Violence
Maryville
A 49-year-old Maryville woman reported at 2:48 p.m. March 10 that her husband, a 49-year-old Maryville man, had struck her on the ear during an argument, making her fall and cut her arm. Officers arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.