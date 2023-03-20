COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Nicholas Ray Damron, 29, U.S. 411 South, Maryville
Jose Miguel Obil Urbano, 40, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
Sontia N. Conley, 28, Morningside Avenue, Maryville
Case filed March 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Destiny Nicole Payne v. Cody Michael Payne, divorce
Case filed March 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Tony Joe Caldwell v. Cara Mickayla Simmons, divorce
Case filed March 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: William Max Walker, estate
Regarding: Billy D. Parker, estate
Regarding: Herman Doc Muncy, estate
Case filed March 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Phyllis Eleanor Emberton, estate
Arrests
Charles Scott Woods, 40, Lebanon, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:33 p.m. March 18 and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, indecent exposure and assault. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Tammy Neilla Miller, 57, Maryville
Thefts
Maryville
Employees at Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:24 a.m. March 18 that an unknown man came into the store, wore or concealed $639.96 in clothing and boots and left without paying.
A representative of CSC Service Works, 1216 Northgate Business Parkway, Madison, reported at 10:05 a.m. March 15 that someone had broken into an air machine located at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, taking $89 and causing $200 in damages.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Robert D. Givens III, 38, Englewood, at 9:48 p.m. March 17 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers said they searched his car during a traffic stop and found a glass pipe and 9.3 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Alcoa
Officers cited Maurice Tyquan Barkeem, 33, South Carolina, at 7:06 p.m. March 17 on charges of driving on a suspended license, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found a pipe and 15.5 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Fraud
Maryville
Keith A. Paul, Stonehenge Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:51 p.m. March 17 that someone had opened a cellphone line through his account with AT&T without his permission, accruing $346.73 in charges.
Traffic
Blount County
Marifat S. Islomova and an unknown driver; at 9:14 p.m. March 17. Islomova, 29, and her passenger, Mohammed Sabeeh Abid, 32, were transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. The other driver fled the scene.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
A 19-year-old Greenback woman reported at 1:21 a.m. March 19 that she had been drinking and hurt her mother. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the woman, who told them she had been arguing with her mother, a 38-year-old Greenback woman, and become so angry she pushed her mother to the ground. She also said that her mother had hit her in the face. Deputies said they did not observe any injuries on her face. They spoke to the mother, who said that she had tried to restrain her daughter because she was “out of control” and that her daughter overpowered her and pushed her to the ground. Deputies arrested the daughter and charged her with domestic assault.
