COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Jose De Jesus Alvarado Hernandez, 42, Mentor Alley Road, Louisville; also charged with driving while license revoked, failure to use due care and caution, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage
Giulianna Victoria Tapia, 23, Knoxville
Demonte Atonio Eugene Simpson, 32, Arnold Street, Maryville
Richard Duane Boring, 67, Andrea Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant
Brandon Scott Tipton, 26, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
Case filed March 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Alliant Credit Union v. Amanda C. Posan, damage and torts
Cases filed March 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Nanette Giffin Myers, estate
Regarding: Barbara J. Cresse, estate
Regarding: Margaret Sue Bell, estate
Cases filed March 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Bronwyn Valkyrie St. John, estate
Regarding: Theadore G. Trohanowsky, estate
Regarding: Elliot Reid Gilliam, guardianship
Regarding: Magnolia Flowers, estate
Arrests
Lloyd Glenwood Perkins, 74, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:32 a.m. March 6 and charged with driving with a revoked license, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Summer Deshea Lambert, 28, LaFollette, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:22 p.m. March 4 and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Mark Allen Boling, 60, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:30 a.m. March 4 and charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession of methamphetamine and use of stolen license plates. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Kyle Apelt, 36, Foxtrace Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:10 a.m. March 4 and charged with two counts of violating an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Dakota Wayne Giles, 23, Montvale Road, Maryville
Meredith Lynn Summers, 22, Knoxville
Tristan Sky Major, 25, Alcove Boulevard, Greenback
Thefts
Blount County
Jason S. Nagorny, Kiser Road, Friendsville, reported at 9:19 p.m. March 4 that someone had taken his black 2015 Kia Optima with his wallet, several devices and his fishing gear from his driveway. The total loss was estimated at $13,360.
Alcoa
Tasha L. Garcia, Alcoa, reported at 2:06 p.m. March 3 that someone had taken her wallet containing several cards and $40 in cash from her home. No estimated loss was given.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Charles L. Gailey, 58, Morganton Road, at 5:58 p.m. March 2 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged he left the store without paying for a car battery worth $111.76. Officers recovered the battery and returned it to Walmart.
Officers cited Lillian M. Hilliard, 21, Bruce Street, Walland, at 7:16 p.m. March 3 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, alleged she attempted to leave without paying for $13.93 in merchandise.
Officers cited Brandy M. Roach, 29, Walker School Road, Maryville, at 7:47 p.m. March 4 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged she tried to leave without paying for $61.74 in merchandise.
Alcoa
Officers cited Joshua D. Burn, 34, Maryville, at 9:30 p.m. March 3 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched him and said they found a baggie of a crystal-like substance resembling methamphetamine, two cotton swaps, a cooker with burn residue, a razor, an empty baggie and a syringe.
Officers cited Latosha Nichole Sankey, 49, Knoxville, at 2 a.m. March 5 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found two marijuana cigarettes and a digital scale with white residue.
Vandalism
Maryville
Nicole Marie McNamara, Forest Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:44 p.m. March 3 that someone had dented the passenger side of the trunk on her red 2007 Toyota Camry while it was parked at her residence, causing an unknown amount of damage.
Fraud
Maryville
Bryan D. Robertson, Griffin Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:07 p.m. March 2 that someone had opened accounts in his name without his permission with Bank of America on five occasions. No money was ever transferred to the accounts.
A representative of Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:41 a.m. March 3 that someone had given the business a counterfeit check for $290.18.
Adam Posan, Branch Creek Lane, Maryville, reported at 10:18 p.m. March 5 that someone had opened two credit cards in his name without his permission.
Other Reports
Alcoa
Brandi Michelle Davis, Alcoa, reported at 11:33 a.m. March 4 that a tree had fallen during a rainstorm, damaging her car and that of her neighbor, Carrie M. Pest. Pest, 29, was hit by the tree and taken to an unknown hospital with a head injury.
Traffic
Blount County
Cynthia N. Caldwell was driving on Jacob Drive near Loretta Circle at 5:30 p.m. March 4 when she drove off the road and hit a mailbox. Caldwell, 68, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with an unknown injury.
Jose De Jesus Alvarado Hernandez was driving on Middlesettlements Road near Lovecrest Drive at 5:01 p.m. March 5 when he ran off the road and struck a tree. Hernandez, 42, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury, and deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.
Eli Branigan Sledge and John Brian Gresham; at 9:59 p.m. March 3 on West Lamar Alexander Parkway near East Main Avenue. Sledge, 27, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
Alcoa
Leslie V. Dix III and Jacob Spanjersberg; at 7:32 a.m. March 4 on Airbase Road near Wright’s Ferry Road. Spanjersberg, 38, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.