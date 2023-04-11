COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Amber Danielle Peacock, 36, Chota Road, Maryville
Joseph Bishop, 33, Mountain View Circle, Maryville; also charged with failure to maintain a single lain, possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and a speeding violation
Michael Jay Masters, 30, Knoxville; also charged with failure to maintain a single lane and failure to use due care and caution
Robert Wayne Lawson, 49, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville; also cited on charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine
Amber Danielle Peacock, 36, Chota Road, Maryville
Cases filed April 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Ronald P. Thompson; Roseann Thompson v. Crystal Braden, damages
Barbara Hopper, personal representative of the Estate of Homer Jennings High v. Billy Daniel High; Mary Byrne High, misc. general
Gainsco, Inc. v. Michael Patrick Mulryan, damages
Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Ross Croley (et. al) v. Hickory Construction Inc., contract/debt
Christian Clevenger v. Kenneth R. Mack, real estate
Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
John R. Underwood v. Suzanne Marie Curtin, divorce
Case filed April 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Donna Marie Mercer v. Daniel Weldon Mercer, divorce
Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Barbara Joyce Powell, estate
Regarding: DeAnn Catherine Pierpont, estate
Regarding: Andrew J. Cruze, estate
Cases filed March 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Helen Lee Tuck, estate
Regarding: Edgar Allen Wade, petition for muniment of title
Cases filed April 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Edna Joann Hill, estate
Regarding: Kristina Marie Weaver, estate
Arrests
Chris Michael Knudson, 41, Dandridge, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:19 p.m. April 10 and charged with three counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Anthony Melfi Sr., 47, U.S. 411 South, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:57 p.m. April 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Amy Renee Everett, 42, Eagleton Road, Maryville
Heather Nicole Arwood, 31, Madisonville
Jade Nicole Simmons, 37, Jericho Road
Heather Nicole Kaiser, 35, Oak Ridge
Samantha Rae King, 32, Brookside Avenue, Maryville
Ashley Patrice Ward, 37, Mascot
Citations
Alcoa
Officers cited Dakota Chase Brewer, 29, Maryville, at 8:42 p.m. April 10 on two charges of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched a car where she was a passenger and said they found an unknown amount of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and two blue pills she allegedly identified as ecstasy along with a needle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.