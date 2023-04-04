COURT
Case filed April 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Louisville Marina, LLC v. Robert Lane and Steve Angell d/b/a The Anchor Restaurant, general sessions appeal
Case filed April 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
State of Tennessee, Blount County v. The 2021 Delinquent Property Tax Owners, tax dispute
Cases filed April 4 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Discover Bank v. Vanessa Meyer, contract/debt
Michael Dawson v. B&C Transportation, Inc., contract/debt
Case filed April 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Wesley Eugene Tate v. Crystal Leigh Palmer, divorce
Case filed April 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Robert Dennis Ford Jr. v. Miranda Reni Ford, divorce
Cases filed April 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Elizabeth Ann Jones, estate
Regarding: Peggy Sharon Raby, estate
Cases filed April 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Linda A. Talbott, conservatorship
Regarding: Daniel Johan Jeffrey Ziek, guardianship
Regarding: Betty Jo Wilson, petition for a muniment of title
Citations
Alcoa
Officers cited Sierra Anne Hurst, 31, Maryville, at 12:41 p.m. on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers stopped her car and said she gave them a marijuana cigarette.
Maryville
Officers cited Tina Adkins, 41, Knoxville, and Roberta R. Davis, 45, Knoxville, on charges of shoplifting approximately $530 worth of items collectively from Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Drive.
Arrests
James Ryan Headrick, 41, Vonore, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at 11:38 a.m. April 3 and charged with causing an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle, driving on a revoked license and making false reports to law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jason L. Jones II, 21, Highway 72 East, Maryville
William David Lane II, 44, Ocooee Drive, Maryville
April Michelle Tinch, 44, Watkins Road, Maryville
Autumn Rose Flanigan, 28, Montvale Road, Maryville
Sebastian Timothy Kunert, 22, Wheaten Lane, Louisville
Thefts
Blount County
James D. Gregory, Province Drive, Townsend, reported at 1:46 p.m. April 3 that someone had taken his Savage Mark 2 rifle worth $160 from a residence on Province Drive, Townsend.
Maryville
Mack Edward Walker, Shawnee Drive, Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:49 p.m. April 1 that someone was taking money out of his bank account without permission totaling approximately $1,295. 60.
Frank Ownby reported at 10:22 a.m. April 2 that someone stole his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis from 2006 E. Broadway Ave. sometime before 5 a.m. that morning. He reported it had been there since Thursday, March 30, with the windows down because the keys were lost.
Fraud
Maryville
Allen Lee Russell, Landau Road, Maryville, reported at 10:04 p.m. April 3 that he had sent $700 in gift cards to someone claiming to be a member of law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.