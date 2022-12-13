Arrests
• Zachery Paul Allbritton, 30, High Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Alan Paul, 39, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:23 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caden Wade Carringer, 19, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Shane Johnson Jr., 19, Amanda Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Joy Lett, 41, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending 1:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colin Chase Coatney, 21, Dunn Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Task Force at 4:08 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cheyenne Star Pratt, 24, Chevelle Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with vandalism of property and simple assault. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Harley Raines Hull, 23, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jon Glen Wright, 49, Vonore, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 13 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danielle Marie Kayser, 37, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with theft of property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $23,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Asher Harkleroad Jr., 34, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Troy Ownby III, 28, Parkbrook Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kelsey Timna Heaton, 25, Parkbrook Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:41 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kyle Alvin Green-Johnson, 32, Knoxville
• Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, 38, Old Clover Hill Lane, Maryville
• Jacob Aaron Morris, 38, Knoxville
• Jeremy Rene Ratcliff, 43, Singleton Station Road, Louisville
• Michael Terry Cleveland 57, Lafollette Drive, Maryville
• Travis John Svedberg, 40, Boulder Street, Maryville
• William Roger Conatser, 46, Maynardville
• Ashley Marie Schulze, 35, Knoxville
• Ciara Brooke Johnson, 26, Knoxville
• Geraldine Susan Corso, 57, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
• Jessica Cherea Hatcher, 31, Coffee Way, Maryville
• Sabrina Lajuana Ervin, 43, Majestic Drive, Maryville
Thefts
Maryville
• Employees of Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 12 that someone had left the store without paying for $435.75 in baby formula.
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Greg Edward Tipton, Knoxville, at 8:54 p.m. Dec. 12 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees of Dollar General, 344 Gill St., Alcoa, alleged that he left the store without paying for a bottled drink valued at $3.27.
Vandalism
Blount County
• Bart D. Champeau, Wilson Road, Maryville, reported at 12:17 p.m. Dec. 12 that someone had smashed the windows of his vehicle. No estimated damages were given.
Fraud
Maryville
• Jay A. Patel, Windridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:08 a.m. Dec. 12 that an individual claiming to be him had asked one of his employees at 321 Smoke Shop, 1805 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, to send them $820 of the store’s money in Bitcoin. He said he told the employee the individual was not him, but that he made the transaction anyway.
• Harley S. Boyatt, Knoxville, reported at 6:27 p.m. Dec. 12 that someone had stolen her purse and used one of the credit cards inside to purchase $118.12 of merchandise at several locations in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.