COURT
Case filed Dec. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Amysthye Brown v. Zen Kai Brown, divorce
Case filed Dec. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Donna Rachel Wichert v. Edward Wichert, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Reefer v. Amber Reefer, divorce
• Regarding: Kyle Edward Walton, name change
Case filed Dec. 19 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jodi Elaine Webb v. Michael Howard Webb, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Teresa Jane Burns, estate
• Regarding: Glenn Douglass, estate
• Regarding: Sarah Jo Frost, estate
• Regarding: Ida Perlene Milligan, estate
Case filed Dec. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shade Hurst Clabough, estate
Arrests
• Ronald Dale Harvey, 55, Nandina Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 19 and charged with assault. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brandon Glen Anderson, 29, Walker School Road, Maryville
• Jennifer Rose Graves, 37, Knoxville
• Todd Rolin Williams Jr., 24, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
Thefts
Maryville
• Abby E. Suttle, David Lane, Maryville, reported at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 19 that someone had taken two Samsung Galaxy 22 phones she had purchased for her children. The total loss was estimated at $1,800.
• Rick Meyers, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 19 that had broken into three of his trailers at Chilhowee Baptist Center, 1905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, taking seven blankets worth a total of $70.
• James A. Clark, Scenic Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:51 p.m. Dec. 19 that he had ordered a set of pillows worth $50 from Amazon and gotten a notification that they were delivered to his home, but that they were not there when he checked.
• Karen F. Trentham, Wimbleton Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 9:12 p.m. Dec. 19 that she had ordered a black North Face jacket worth $100 from Dick’s Sporting Goods and received a notification that it had been delivered, but that the package was not there when she checked.
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Michele Port, 57, and Ian Port, 52, both of Louisville, at 11:59 a.m. Dec. 19 on charges of theft. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, alleged the two attempted to leave without paying for $95.94 of merchandise.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 19 that they had found a backpack containing a needle syringe and an orange pill believed to be suboxone at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville.
