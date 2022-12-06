COURT
Cases filed Dec. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Joshua Cole McDaniel v. Kayla Louise McDaniel, divorce
• Darin Lee Gilbert v. Erica Stone Gilbert, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 6 in Blount County Probate Court
• Regarding: Violet Lee Mitchell, estate
• Regarding: Adele Marie Bertoluzzi Miller, estate
• Regarding: Agnes Clayton Ross, estate
• Regarding: Gladys F. McDaniel, estate
• Regarding: Mary Ann Babington Barlow, estate
• Regarding: Bernice Louise Moore, estate
• Regarding: Betty M. Platt, estate
Arrests
• Mackenzie Rose-Marie Hardwick, 18, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with theft of property. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Ray Dennis Henson, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:24 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with escape and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Lynn Russell, 21, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:44 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with theft of property. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Anthony Bradley, 59, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:26 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Maxwell Raymond Schmitt, 27, Beaumont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $400 bond pending 9 a.m. Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dameyune Jaheem White, 24, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:49 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on an expired license. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Patrick O’Brien, 38, Ford Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with obtaining drugs by fraud and prescription fraud. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Candy Michelle Morgan, 44, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford
• Megan Marie Locklear, 31, Manor Way, Louisville
• Dustin Bradley Mills, 36, Knoxville
• Diamond Kavaughan Lyons, 32, North Wright Road, Alcoa
• Tosha Nicole Bates, 37, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
• Anthony Joseph Mangiaracina, 27, Sweetwater
• Latoyia Michelle Tate, 37, Mascot
• Katrina Diana Presnell, 29, Knoxville
Thefts
Blount County
• Howard M. Garland, Breedlove Lane reported at 7:55 a.m. Dec. 6 that someone had stolen his Springfield 1911 pistol valued at $1,300 from his home.
Maryville
• Joseph A. Isaac, Willow Creek Circle, Maryville, reported at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone had taken three Eagle Claw fishing poles and a pair of tackle boxs from an outbuilding on his property. The total loss was estimated at $850.
• Donna Anderson, Broadway Towers, Maryville, reported at 12:42 a.m. Dec. 6 that someone had taken a bag of assorted woodworking items valued at $30 from her truck.
Alcoa
• Anthony Alpern, Knoxville, reported at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 2 that someone had taken his Hilti impact wrench valued at $450 from the Amazon distribution center at 4141 Singleton Station Road, Alcoa.
• Amanda L. Morrow, Maryville, reported at 11:24 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone had taken her cellphone and charger while at Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. She later said she had received her phone and charger back but that the SIM card was missing from the phone.
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Jason M. Gyuro, 39, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, at 2:22 a.m. Dec. 6 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and unlawful removal of a registration decal. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his car and ran a K-9 dog around the vehicle, which they said resulted in a positive alert. A search of his car allegedly uncovered a THC vape cartridge, a glass marijuana pipe, a bag full of an unknown amount of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a marijuana cigarette.
Alcoa
• Officers cited William C. Evans, 52, Eidson, at 10:03 a.m. Dec. 2 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, during which they said Evans directed them to 3.2 grams of suspected marijuana and a pipe.
• Officers cited Christopher O. Norman, 35, Louisville, at 11:21 p.m. Dec. 3 on charges of simple possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances. Officers responding to a suspicious person report made contact with Norman and said they saw lines of a white powder in his vehicle. A search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered a small bag of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and two small baggies of a white rock-like substance believed to be cocaine.
• Officers cited Jose Nicolas Morones, 22, Louisville, at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 4 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and said he directed them to 7.5 grams of suspected marijuana and a grinder in his car.
• Officers cited Alison Lyn Walters, 34, Louisville, at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 5 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducted a consensual search of a vehicle where she was a passenger and allegedly found a marijuana cigarette and 69 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, which they said Walters claimed as her own.
Fraud
Maryville
• Jill Goodman, Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville, reported at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone posing as an employee of PayPal had directed her to purchase $7,000 in Target gift cards and send him the card numbers.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 49-year-old Louisville woman reported at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 5 that her daughter, a 30-year-old Louisville woman, had bitten her and pulled her hair during an argument. Officers observed a large, red bite mark on the mother’s neck, but were unable to locate the daughter. Officers determined that the daughter was the primary aggressor in the incident and obtained a warrant for her arrest on a charge of simple domestic assault.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 5 that they had recovered a wallet containing several bank cards on Madison Avenue, Maryville. Since no owner could be found, the wallet was entered into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
