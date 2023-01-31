COURT
Case filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Bennett Tool and Die LLC v. H&H Properties LLC, Category I lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Allen Gilliam v. Jade Gilliam, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Damon Scott Webb (et. al), guardianship
• Lenora Latasha Williams v. Derek Williams Sr., divorce
Cases filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Daniel Phillip Davis, estate
• Regarding: Pauline T. Biber, estate
Cases filed Jan. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen M. Yeats, estate
• Regarding: Albert Sherman Burks, estate
• Regarding: Jonathan Bland Denton, estate
Cases filed Jan. 31 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Louise Ann Dunlap, estate
• Regarding: Mary Deford Helton, estate
• Regarding: Deborah Jean Kennedy, appointing administrator ad litem
• Regarding: Nancy Payne Sargent, estate
• Regarding: Blake A. Millsaps, guardianship
Arrests
• Bridgett Leann Garrett, 30, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:06 a.m. Jan. 30 and charged with tampering with evidence. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Thefts
Maryville
• A representative of Five Star Food Services, 3225 Regal Drive, Alcoa, reported at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 30 that someone had taken a box truck from the company lot. The vehicle was later found at the parking lot of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive.
Fraud
Maryville
• Bonita L. Tomlinson, Tyler Crossing Way, Maryville, reported at 9:43 p.m. Jan. 30 that she had found a fraudulent charge for $163 on her credit card.
• Tammie Michele Clendenen, Legends Way, Maryville, reported at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 30 that someone had opened an account in her name with Direct Energy in Texas without her permission, running up an unpaid bill of $1,646.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 62-year-old Maryville woman reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 30 that she had been in an argument with her husband, a 58-year-old Maryville man, and that he had insulted her and possibly threatened her, making her fear for her safety. Deputies spoke to her husband, who told them the two had argued, but there had been no physical contact. Deputies checked records and saw that the husband had been trespassed from the woman’s house and arrested him, charging him with criminal trespass and domestic violence by intimidation.
• A 21-year-old Knoxville woman reported at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022 that her brother had punched her in the nose. Deputies spoke to her boyfriend, a 24-year-old Maryville man, who said he had received a text from her saying her brother had assaulted her, and that he had argued with the brother. Deputies said the woman’s nose was swollen and was still bleeding, and that there was blood on her clothing and hands. They obtained a warrant for the brother’s arrest on a charge of domestic assault, which was not served until 9:52 a.m. Jan. 30 when he was arrested by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility.
• A 32-year-old Maryville woman reported at 9:14 p.m. Jan. 30 that her boyfriend had hit her with shower curtains, ripping an earring from her ear. Deputies spoke to the boyfriend, a 33-year-old Maryville man, who said the two had argued and he tore down the curtains, but that he did not hit her. Deputies observed dried blood on the woman’s ear and abrasions on the woman’s nose. They determined the boyfriend to be the primary aggressor and arrested him, transported him to the Blount County Correctional Facility and charging him with domestic violence with simple assault.
