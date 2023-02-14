Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Satine Alese Maples, 51, Strawberry Plains
Colby D. McCall, 21, Chilhowee Road, Maryville
Lee Matthew Hill, 37, Brooklyn Lane, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Tyra Justice Brown v. Donald A. Candrall and Holp Construction, Inc., damages
Case filed Feb. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Matthew Julius Morie, conservatorship
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Stephanie Martin v. Ricky Kangas, divorce
Jessica Van Nus v. Camren Van Nus, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Kaylee Brianne Martin v. Brett Andrew Martin
Regarding: Emilia Scot Fujita, name change
Denise Lee Inman v. James Harold Inman, divorce
Barbara Jo Cardwell v. Carl Edward Cardwell, divorce
Paige C. Troutman v. Hunter Dustin Troutman, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Kaleb Alan Penly v. Arielle Elizabeth Thompson, petition for paternity
Tammy Goodwin v. Trey Goodwin, divorce
Case filed Feb. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Judith Ferguson, estate
Regarding: Freddie Ray Sunderland, Sr., estate
Regarding: Rickey Lynn Green, estate
Regarding: Rufus Leon Shields, appointing administrator ad litem
Regarding: Richard George Powers, estate
Case filed Feb. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Donna Lynn Schmutzler, estate
Regarding: Dorothy Jean Kirkland, estate
Regarding: George B. Henry, estate
Regarding: Terry Lynn Heaton, petition for muniment of title
Michelle Lynn Rhoades, 22, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 13 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and non-violent child abuse/neglect/endangerment. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
William Robert Davis, 40, Oldwhites Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct and misuse of the 911 system. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
