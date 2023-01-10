Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Jason Lee Cromwell, 33, Piney Level Road, Maryville
Cases filed Jan. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Aaron Headrick v. Kelly Marie Headrick, divorce
• John Wallace Bridgman III v. Christne Ann Bridgman, divorce
• Cody Lane Proffitt v. Hayley Allison Proffitt, divorce
Case filed Jan. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Logan Eads Griffeth (et al), name change
Case filed Jan. 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jimmy Carroll Jones v. Ginger Ann Jones, divorce
Case filed Jan. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ronald Lee Griffeth, estate
Case filed Jan. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Doris Jean Martin, estate
• Regarding: Louise Gilmore, estate
• Regarding: Scott Anthony Blair, estate
Arrests
• Alex Brookie Harris Jr., 28, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:35 a.m. Jan. 10 and charged with evading arrest, violation of probation and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Lynn Young, 36, Blair Loop, Walland
• Christopher Dewayne Catlett, 30, Kingston
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Brian Phillips, 55, Armona Road, Maryville, at 5:57 p.m. Jan. 9 on charges of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched him after employees at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, alleged he attempted to leave without paying for a pair of knives worth $50.90, and said they found the knives as well as a glass pipe.
• Officers cited Dametri Jacobs, 25, Lovers Lane, Townsend, at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 9 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, alleged he left the store without paying for a black belt worth $10.
Vandalism
Alcoa
• Duane Allen Graves, Maryville, reported at 11:29 a.m. Jan. 9 that someone had damaged the rear bumper of his car while it was parked at Lowes, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
