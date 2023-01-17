Case filed Jan. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Neletia Lawson Cutshaw v. Jeffrey Scott Cutshaw, divorce
Case filed Jan. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ernestine S. Perkins, estate
• Regarding: Catherine Louise Crawford Davis, estate
• Regarding: Cheryle E. Coleman, estate
• Regarding: Larry Lee Dickenson, estate
• Regarding: Cecelia Wallace Campbell, estate
Arrests
• Dylan Trey Russell, 24, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lee Conrad, 35, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:55 p.m. Jan. 16 and charged with domestic assault and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Leeann King, 39, Laurel Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 16 and charged with public intoxication and introduction of a controlled substance to a penal facility. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Marc Robert Winters, 46, Wartburg
• William Sammuel Nelson, 35, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
• Aaron Wade Lane, 32, Ginger Road, Maryville
• Jeremiah James Henry, 39, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback
• Steven John Haynes, 66, Oakdale Street, Maryville
