COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Terri Ann Langston, 63, Little Best Road, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Torie Marie Nepomuceno, 33, Knoxville
• Dallas L. Thacker, 19, Brannon Drive, Maryville; also charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Jeffery Todd Coada, 33, Montvale Station Road, Maryville
• Jennifer Sue Hurst, 44, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
• Charles Bradley, 56, Knoxville
• Charles Hugh Dossett, 55, Ramsey Street, Alcoa
Case filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Thomas Sherrod v. Robert Berry, Category I lawsuit
Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Malia Mariana Zepeda v. Angelica Patricia Zepeda, divorce
• Deborah Neal Belitz Pafford v. Billy Gerald Pafford, divorce
Case filed Jan. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rebecca Knowles v. Royce D. Knowles, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Charles Roach, estate
• Regarding: James Miles Dean, estate
Cases filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Billy Joe Bales Jr., estate
• Regarding: John J. Beardsworth Sr., estate
• Regarding: Bobbie Sue French, estate
Arrests
• Destyne Monique Bass, 25, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Alan Willis, 46, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:23 p.m. Jan. 1 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kory Brendan Sykes, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 2:31 p.m. Jan. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to burn lights on a motor vehicle. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Alexander Boone, 25, Duncan Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:23 a.m. Jan. 1 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kathleen R. Wood, 44, Knoxville, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 1 and charged with felony evading arrest and driving under the influence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Kay Captain, 43, Clover Hill Ridge, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 31 and charged with evading arrest and two counts of failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lindsey Susanne Lieb, 45, Knoxville
• Hollis James Morton Jr., 54, Tulip Lane, Maryville
• Christopher Lee Worsham, 36, Knoxville
• Tessa Marie Pack, 26, Knoxville
• Edward Burl Morgan, 53, Rafer Avenue, Maryville
• Leta Katherine Clark, 51, Conger Road, Louisville
• Gregory Read Stewart Sr., 36, Loudon
Thefts
Blount County
• Scott K. Knight, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:32 p.m. Dec. 31 that someone had taken his silver 2018 Nissan Altima worth $18,000 from his home. The vehicle was found later that day at Target, 8040 Ray Mears Boulevard, Knoxville.
• Dylan A. Welch, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, reported at 6:26 p.m. Dec. 29 that someone had entered his house and stolen his black Smith and Wesson M&P 15 rifle worth $900 from a rack on the wall.
Maryville
• Wilma A. Hayes, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 2 that someone had stolen items from vehicles belonging to her and Deborah Northup, Heather Glen Drive, Maryville. Several car windows were also broken. The total loss was estimated at $500, but no estimated damages were given.
• A representative of Anytime Towing Recovery, 135 Cimarron St., Maryville, reported at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 31 that someone had broken into the company’s impound lot and taken three vehicles impounded from Atchley Apartments, 100 Atchley Dr., Maryville. The three vehicles, a silver 2012 Ford Fusion, a blue 2005 Honda Element and a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, are worth a combined value of $19,000. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies later recovered the Malibu at Dollar General, 3220 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Maryville.
• Employees at El Jimador Mexican Restaurant, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 30 that three people had left without paying for $101.32 of food.
Alcoa
• Taylor Christian Sartain, Maryville, reported at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 31 that someone had taken $60 of food from her car when it was parked at EZ Stop, 2028 E. Hunt Road, Alcoa.
• Employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunter’s Crossing Dr., Alcoa, reported at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 2 that someone had taken $159.20 in trading cards from the store without paying.
Fraud
Maryville
• Shannon M. Ramsey, Best Street, Maryville reported at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 2 that she had found two charges totaling $3,145.70 on her debit card at Kroger, 507 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville.
Recovered Property
Alcoa
• An employee of Quality Inn, 206 Corporate Place, Alcoa, reported at 12:44 p.m. Dec. 30 that an unidentified individual had come to the front desk and turned in a black and green handgun case with a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and two loaded magazines. The case and its contents were entered into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department.
• An employee of Bill’s Outpost, 169 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa, reported at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 30 that the company had received a gun purchased by a customer through gunbroker.com and that the gun had been reported stolen out of Georgia. The gun was entered into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department.
