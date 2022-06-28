COURT
Cases filed June 27 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Georgia Evett Hood v. Toby Montana Hood, divorce
• American Express National Bank v. Michael Poore, contract/debt
Case filed June 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Lynda Annette Poche Fornea v. Michael Alton Fornea, divorce
Cases filed June 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Kimberly J. Poole v. William Alan Poole, divorce
• Amber Ruth Ann Ross v. Jonathan Michael Ross, divorce
• Sabrina Kay Cooper v. Donna Kestler, category 3 lawsuit/grandparent visitation
• Walter Zachary Willis v. Rebecca Paige Willis, divorce
• James Stephen McCallie v. Rachel Corinne McCallie, divorce
Cases filed June 27 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Henrietta Avery, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Wanda F. Emert, petition for muniment of title
• Regarding Betty H. Feezell, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Condon Davis, petition for testate executor
Arrests
• Jaron Lee Goodson, 33, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:45 p.m. June 27 and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnathan Lee Mclemore, 37, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:06 p.m. June 27 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Michelle Jones, 43, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:25 p.m. June 27 and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. July 8 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Corey Lynn Carver, 41, Carver Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Gregory Hugh Erminger, 34, Knoxville
Theft
Blount County
• William D. France, Teds Way, Louisville, reported at 2:30 p.m. June 26 that someone stole his license plate. Total damages are valued at $30.
• Layla Olvera, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, reported at 9:56 a.m. June 27 that someone stole her lawnmower. Total damages are estimated at $400.
Maryville
• Rex A. Hall, Park Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:16 p.m. June 27 that someone stole clothes and a gold chain from him. Total losses are estimated at $390.
Citations
• Cynthia D. Camarillo, 54, and Robert Keith Peck, 56, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:38 p.m. June 27 on charges of theft. The two allegedly attempted to skip scanning items valued at $40.69 from Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive.
Vandalism
Alcoa
• Dalton Nathaniel Grimmer, 20, Maryville reported at 10:03 p.m. June 26 that someone keyed his vehicle while he was at work. Total damages are estimated at $700.
Blount County
• Audie R. Holloway, East Clark Avenue, Maryville, reported at 2:04 p.m. that someone threw a rock through the window of his residence and through the window of his wife’s vehicle. Damages are estimated at $1,400.
Domestic Violence
Maryville
• Police arrested a 29-year-old Maryville man and charged him with domestic assault at 7:13 p.m. June 27. Police say that the 29 year old told them that he had gotten out of a vehicle and struck the window nearest to his 25-year-old girlfriend, also of Maryville. The girlfriend reportedly told police that she was afraid her boyfriend would hurt her and that she would not return to the scene of the incident and speak with officers because of that fear.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Roman Gullion, 20, wrecked his motorcycle at 5:30 p.m. June 27 on Alcoa Highway. The report states that he was travelling southbound and laid the motorcycle down on the road to avoid colliding with stopped traffic. Gullion was transported to UT Medical for suspected minor injuries.
