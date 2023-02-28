Case filed Feb. 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Nicole Ashley Lawhorn Simerly v. Richard James Simerly, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Phillip Andrew Clarkson v. Haley Victoria Clarkson, divorce
Tracy Lanore Carter v. James Michael Carter, divorce
Gary Gardner v. Samantha Smith, divorce
Case filed Feb. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lisa Ann Lee v. Michael Molinari, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Elizabeth Victoria Atkinson, estate
Regarding: Jack Lavern Henry, estate
Regarding: Karen Ann Sprouse, estate
Regarding: Donald Lyle Dobson III, transfer from a foreign county
Case filed Feb. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Ronald Esley Williams, estate
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Anthony L. Murphy, 33, Laurel Valley Road, Townsend, at 1:09 a.m. Feb. 28 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found a sunglasses case with two needles, a cut straw with white residue and approximately 0.2 grams of a substance believed to be heroin.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
Officers responded at 8:21 p.m. Feb. 27 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 33-year-old Alcoa woman, who said that she had been arguing with her son, a 15-year-old boy, when he grabbed a kitchen knife and said he was going to kill her. She said she then collected her other children and left the residence. Officers spoke to the boy, who they said agreed with her version of events. They arrested the boy and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, transporting him to the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center.
