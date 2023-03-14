Cases filed March 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jesse Dean Malone v. Ivy Jane Malone, divorce
Misty Michelle Hatcher v. James Matthew Hatcher, divorce
Case filed March 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Brittany LeAnne Payne v. Aaron Lee Payne, divorce
Case filed March 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Linda Mae Brown, estate
Cases filed March 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Joe Mahana Bishop, estate
Regarding: Robbie Ann Hayes, estate
Regarding: Hilda Doris Cook, estate
Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
James William Martin, 40, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
Ricardo Joseph Garcia-Hernandez, 29, Grant Street, Alcoa
Traffic
Alcoa
Nancy A. Lindsay and Shawn W. Carpenter; at 1:40 p.m. March 13 on Alcoa Highway near Airbase Road. Lindsay, 59, was transported by ambulance to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
Damaged Property
Alcoa
Officers reported at 5:54 a.m. March 13 that a semitruck driver forgot to set their parking brake, causing their truck to roll into a light pole across Hall Road near Associate’s Boulevard.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
Officers responded at 2:22 p.m. to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to an 18-year-old Alcoa woman, who said her stepmother had slapped her during an argument and that they had then begun to push each other. Officers said they observed redness and swelling on the right side of her face and eye, and that she had scratches on the left side of her neck. They spoke to the stepmother, who said the two had been arguing and that her stepdaughter had “swung at her,” and that the two had gotten into a physical altercation. She also said she hit her stepdaughter with her left hand, but that she did not remember scratching her. Officers said they did not see any injuries on the stepmother. They arrested her and charged her with domestic assault.
Recovered Property
Maryville
An employee of Denso Manufacturing Tennessee, 1725 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:45 p.m. March 13 that they had found a small bag containing 0.3 grams of a white powdery substance believed to me methamphetamine in the bathroom of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.