Simonne Jaye Clinkscales, 21, Norris Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:29 p.m. March 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Stephanie Rebecca Clanton, 46, Six Mile Road, Maryville
John Michael Wells, 52, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville
Traffic
Alcoa
Kleeta K. Ryan, Tristin Gipson and an unknown driver; at 10:22 a.m. March 27 on Alcoa Highway near Airport Plaza. Ryan, 77, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury. The unknown driver fled the scene of the accident.
Fraud
Maryville
Aimee J. Teffeteller, Tennessee Avenue, Greenback, reported at 8:40 a.m. March 27 that someone had taken her her debit card and used it to purchase $121.49 in groceries on two occasions. Officers identified the individual and obtained warrants for their arrest.
Thefts
Alcoa
Jadyn C. Gumm, Alcoa, reported at 2:36 p.m. March 27 that someone had taken a package worth $30.15 from her mailbox. Upon further investigation, officers said that there was no evidence that a theft had taken place, and explained legal options to her.
Vandalism
Maryville
Anthony Justin Caylor, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:41 a.m. March 27 that someone had ripped the valve stems and cut the rear tire on his bicycle, causing $25 in damages.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
Officers responded at 4 a.m. March 27 to a report that a man had struck his wife and her child before fleeing on foot. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 43-year-old Alcoa woman, who said she had been arguing with her husband, a 43-year-old Alcoa man, and demanded he leave the residence. She said he grabbed one of their children and began hitting her and her daughter, a 20-year-old Alcoa woman with his fist. She also said he tried to take the keys to their car before throwing them at one of her children when she asked for them back. Officers spoke to her daughter, who they said agreed with her story. They also said they observed bruises on the woman’s face, arm and hand, but that they saw no injuries on any of her children. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of of domestic assault, and he was later arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies.
