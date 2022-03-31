Arrests
• Charles Matt Wates, 41, Beatress Circle, Rockford, was arrested at 7:42 a.m. March 30 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with making false reports. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Brent Charlton, 45, Defoe Circle, Maryville, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. March 30 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, failure to pay child support and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 4 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court, a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Jones, 41, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. March 30 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cassidy Danielle Caudill, 36, Samples Road, Louisville, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. March 30 by Maryville Police Officers and charged with violation of pre-trial release and criminal impersonation. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 4 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Huffstetler, 24, Blockhouse Road, Maryville was arrested at 10:08 p.m. March 30 by Maryville Police officers and charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wade Thomas Reeves, 22, Munsey Hatcher Road, Seymour, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. March 30 by Maryville Police officers and charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Thomas Hill, 35, Bunbury Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. March 31 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 4 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gregory Read Stewart, 35, Loudon
• Joseph Allen Bushong, 50, Keeble Road, Maryville
• Dustin Allen Conatser, 33, Knoxville
