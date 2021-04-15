Arrests
• Richard Dale Schultz, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:09 a.m. April 13 and charged with three counts of violating sex offender registration requirements. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Renee Annette Moore, 51, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:10 a.m. April 14 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of violating pretrial release conditions. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randal Scott True, 29, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. April 14 and charged with identity theft and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Carter Mull, 59, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. April 14 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Andrew Christmas, 32, Ashland City, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:35 p.m. April 14 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cora Lynn McCulloch, 25, Murphy Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:04 a.m. April 15 and charged with possessing Schedule I and II drugs, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear. She was being held on a $750 bond on the failure to appear charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 19, and on bonds totaling $9,500 on all other charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaiah Dijon Hill, 22, Louisville Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:06 a.m. April 15 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• George William Sherin, 39, Kodak
• Kimberly Sue Thomas, 55, Mooresburg
• Angela Christina Carpenter, 36, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
