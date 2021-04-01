Arrests
• Kenneth Richard Sawyer, 63, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:15 p.m. March 31 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Beth Emert, 47, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:14 p.m. March 31 and charged with aggravated burglary. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dallas David Wilson, 35, Jodi Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:15 p.m. March 31 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Karl Joseph Elliott, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:21 p.m. March 31 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Gary Cooper, 45, Harrison Carver Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:12 p.m. March 31 and charged with aggravated burglary, stalking and false imprisonment. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings April 8 and 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kevin Ray Caldwell, 49, Ellejoy Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:31 p.m. March 31 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 5 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Mark Anthony Martinez, 45, Houston, Texas, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:26 a.m. April 1 and charged with driving under the influence and two counts of resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dewanna Jo Glover, 38, Knoxville; also charged with four counts of violation of probation
