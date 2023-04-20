Antonio Perez Edwards, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 4 p.m. April 19 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Richard Scott Marsh, 31, Nobel Street, Alcoa, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 3:18 p.m. April 19 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,679.75 pending 1:30 p.m. April 24 and 9 a.m. April 26 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Siera Michelle Lawson, 25, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:49 a.m. April 19 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Casey Dewayne Reed, 32, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:49 a.m. April 19 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
