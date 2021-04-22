Arrests
• Damien Stanley, 39, Island Home Road, Louisville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:19 a.m. April 20 and charged with two counts of delivering Schedule II drugs (crystal meth). He was being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Katrina Diana Presnell, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9 a.m. April 21 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Ann Hill, 36, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:11 a.m. April 21 and charged with theft and criminal trespass. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sally Ann Hill, 52, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:58 a.m. April 21 and charged with forgery. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Ray Birchfield, 51, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:31 a.m. April 21 and charged with two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ian Green, 31, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:53 p.m. April 21 and charged with violating an order of protection and violating conditions of release. He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin William Day, 21, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:20 p.m. April 21 and charged with reckless endangerment (minor injury). He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lisa Jeanette Hearon, 45, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:56 p.m. April 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and possessing Schedule I drugs. She was released on bonds totaling $80,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tara Nicole Keller, 33, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:55 p.m. April 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possessing Schedule I drugs, criminal impersonation and failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $83,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Misty Lea Poplin, 33, Melissa Lane, Maryville
• Ashley Michelle Monger, 32, Cosby
• Michael Jacob Grant, 22, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville
• Kevin Scott Hutton, 33, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
• Victoria Elizabeth Kennedy, 39, Stump Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.